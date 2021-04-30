Church notes: Blood drive set at Calvary Lutheran Church

Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a Red Cross blood drive on May 7.
Blood donations will be collected from noon to 6 p.m. The church is located at at 13th and Custer streets.
Donors will be asked to wear a face mask. If a donor does not have a mask the Red Cross will provide one.
You can make an appointment by going online at redcrossblood.org or calling Ileane McCoy at 384-1720.
The Red Cross is in an urgent need of blood donations.
Concordia Chamber Choir to perform at Trinity Lutheran
The Concordia University Chamber Choir will present a concert May 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Admission to the 6 p.m. concert is free. The church is at 212 W. 12th St. Free-will offerings will be collected to help defray tour expenses for the choir.
“The Chamber Choir strives to perform music at a high artistic level — music which inspires, instructs and entertains,” said Kurt Von Kampen, the choir’s conductor and Concordia Music Department chair. “But the mission of the choir goes beyond mere artistry. The choir exists to proclaim the gospel of Christ in song and to honor God with the musical talents the students have been given.”