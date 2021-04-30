Church notes: Blood drive set at Calvary Lutheran Church

Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a Red Cross blood drive on May 7.

Blood donations will be collected from noon to 6 p.m. The church is located at at 13th and Custer streets.

Donors will be asked to wear a face mask. If a donor does not have a mask the Red Cross will provide one.

You can make an appointment by going online at redcrossblood.org or calling Ileane McCoy at 384-1720.

The Red Cross is in an urgent need of blood donations.

Concordia Chamber Choir to perform at Trinity Lutheran

The Concordia University Chamber Choir will present a concert May 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Admission to the 6 p.m. concert is free. The church is at 212 W. 12th St. Free-will offerings will be collected to help defray tour expenses for the choir.