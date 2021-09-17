CHURCH NOTES: First-Faith UMC plans Junk Jaunt sale

First-Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island will be participating in the Junk Jaunt from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The church is located at 4190 W. Capital Ave. Air conditioned inside sales will include household items, books, seasonal items, quilting and crafting supplies, antiques, and many miscellaneous items.

Lunch will be available and there will be free coffee. There will be a bag sale from noon to 2 p.m. on the second day.

Fall Festival Sept. 26 at Trinity Lutheran

Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host its Fall Festival Sept. 26.

Dr. Micah Parker of Trust Guy Ministries will present an adult program at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will also be a children’s program at those times. Food trucks and activities are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will include music, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, games and a bounce house, as well as a visit by some comfort dogs.

The church is located at 212 W. 12th St.