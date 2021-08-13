CHURCH NOTES: First Presbyterian fundraiser to benefit playground

First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island will be the site for a carnival and a car show named the “Carownervirus Second Shot” on Sunday.

Registration runs from 11 a.m. to noon; Show and Shine will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30. Showing will be street rods, pickups, motorcycles, lowriders, rat roads, classics and more. Entry fee is $20 per vehicle.

The carnival will include the Anna Street Trolley selling ice cream, a DJ, carnival games, bingo, cake walk and more. Sloppy joes, beans and chips will be available for a freewill donation.

Proceeds will be used to replace a 35-year-old playground at the church that is used by students at First Presbyterian Pre-school and other children in the community. The playground is expected to cost about $50,000.

The events will be behind the church, which is located at 2103 W. Anna St.