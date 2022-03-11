Church Notes: Fish fries, pancake feeds on tap in Grand Island, Boelus

Grand Island Knights of Columbus will host fish fry dinners every Friday through April 1.

The meals will be served from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Blessed Sacrament pancake feed set for Sunday

The Knights of Columbus will host a pancake feed on Sunday.

The meal will be served from 8:30 a.m.-noon in the Blessed Sacrament Jubilee Center, 518 State St.

Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children 5-10, and free for children age 4 and younger.

Boelus church plans pancake feed for Sunday

BOELUS — A pancake feed hosted by Grace United Methodist Church in Boelus is set for Sunday.

The menu includes pancakes sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. It will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Boelus Civic Center.

Freewill offering will be accepted. Dine-in or carry-out is available.

To submit items for Church Notes (which run every Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.