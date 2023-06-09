GI Free Church hosting OK Camp 2023
GI Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine, invites all “older kids” age 60 and older to attend OK Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning, June 24.
Camp begins with cinnamon rolls and coffee followed by devotion with Pastor Dan, attendees experiencing one activity, a mini- piano concert and group singing. The event concludes with a family-style lunch. Container gardening, crafting, meals for one or two, Nebraska birds, Nebraska wildlife and more, photography, smart phone fundamentals and woodworking are the activities offered.
OK Camp is free; attendees are invited to bring paper products or cleaning supplies to be donated to Grand Island Crossroads Mission.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, June 20. Register at gifree.org/events and click on OK Camp or call Carolyn at 402-987-8510.
Calvary Lutheran ice cream social fundraiser set for Saturday
Calvary Lutheran Church is hosting an ice cream social fundraiser from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the church, 1304 N. Custer.
A variety of flavors of ice cream and toppings will be available for your taste buds.
This is a freewill offering event. Funds raised will be used to continue the church’s outreach activities in Grand Island.
For more information, contact the church office at 308-382-5446.
