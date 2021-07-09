CHURCH NOTES: Messiah Lutheran ends ‘to-go’ Saturday suppers

Messiah Lutheran Church has ended its “to-go” Saturday suppers and there will be no food boxes offered on Saturday.

The church is exploring its options for future programs and hopes to have something in place by early August.

For more information, contact the church office, 122 W. Seventh St., at 308-382-3471.

Summer youth program coming to St. Leo’s Church

St. Leo’s Church in Grand Island is hosting Totus Tuus (Latin for Totally Yours) July 25-30.

Totus Tuus is a dynamic summer catechetical experience at St. Leo’s for first through 12th grades.

Led by a team of energetic and passionate college students and seminarians, the young participants will be empowered to develop their relationship with Jesus Christ and bring their faith to life in a real and tangible way. The program uses fun and fellowship in bringing Christ to young people and seeks to inspire them to follow Jesus Christ.

Children entering first to eighth grade will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 26 to July 30. High school youth will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. July 25 to July 29. All children in the Grand Island area are welcome.

For more information, go to https://www.saintleos.org/totus-tuus1.html or email rita@saintleos.org.