CHURCH NOTES: Mobile food pantry is Oct. 9 at College Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be Oct. 9 at College Park.

The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. The address is 3180 Highway 34.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. The best time to arrive is between 9:30 a.m. and noon. It is requested that people not arrive before 7:30.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

This is the regular second Saturday food pantry previously held at the Grand Island Utilities building.

St. Mark’s in Hastings plans pet blessing

St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will have its annual Pet Blessing Oct. 3.