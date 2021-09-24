CHURCH NOTES: Noorlander appointed LDS stake president

Jared Noorlander of Grand Island has been named a new stake president by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in central Nebraska.

Noorlander replaced Gene Carter of Norton, Kan., who had served as stake president since 2012. Some may remember Noorlander as a former bishop in Grand Island.

He is a Utah native and has an associated of science degree from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and a master of science in nursing at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Noorlander moved to Grand Island in January 2008. He is a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) and works at CHI Health St. Francis and the Grand Island Surgery Center. Jared will serve in this new leadership position simultaneously.

He and his wife, Ralae, have five children.

In his new position with the church, Noorlander will be responsible for the spiritual well-being of all congregants in the Kearney Stake. He provides guidance and training to all the Bishops and Branch Presidents that serve within those boundaries.