CHURCH NOTES: Noorlander appointed LDS stake president

Jared Noorlander of Grand Island has been named a new stake president by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in central Nebraska.
Noorlander replaced Gene Carter of Norton, Kan., who had served as stake president since 2012. Some may remember Noorlander as a former bishop in Grand Island.
He is a Utah native and has an associated of science degree from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and a master of science in nursing at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
Noorlander moved to Grand Island in January 2008. He is a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) and works at CHI Health St. Francis and the Grand Island Surgery Center. Jared will serve in this new leadership position simultaneously.
He and his wife, Ralae, have five children.
In his new position with the church, Noorlander will be responsible for the spiritual well-being of all congregants in the Kearney Stake. He provides guidance and training to all the Bishops and Branch Presidents that serve within those boundaries.
The Kearney Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of the largest geographical areas in the church and includes 13 church buildings in the area from Ogallala to York and from the Nebraska border north of Valentine to Plainville, Kan.
Merrick County food bank Oct. 3 at fairgrounds
CENTRAL CITY — The August Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be Oct. 3 at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.
The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. The address is 1780 Fairgrounds Road.
Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.
Life Chain planned Oct. 3 in G.I.
A Life Chain will be organized in Grand Island on the Catholic church’s Respect Life Sunday, which is Oct. 3.
The Life Chain will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Webb Road between 13th Street and State Street. Signs will be available at 1:45 p.m. at 1333 N. Webb and 1831 N. Webb parking lots.
Participants should feel free to bring chairs and strollers. For questions, email to grandislandrighttolife@gmail.com.