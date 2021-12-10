Church Notes: Peace Lutheran plans special advent service

United Congregational Church to offer Blue Christmas service

Does this time of the season bring you emotionally down? Do you feel guilty because you are not feeling the “joy” this season which says we are to experience?

If you do, then the United Congregational Church, 405 E. Bismark Road, will host a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Take time out and renew your spirit by joining in a service where feelings of loneliness or deepening depression are recognized.

For more information, call 308-382-6166 or check online at https://grandislanducc.com

Grand Island mobile food pantry set for Saturday

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be Saturday at Fonner Park.

The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the sheep barn; enter the grounds from South Locust Street.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. The best time to arrive is between 9:30 a.m. and noon. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.