Church Notes: Peace Lutheran plans special advent service

Traditional Christmas songs from the piano/violin duo Kevin and Heidi Cheng will be featured during Advent services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road.
Kevin Cheng, originally from China, attended Nebraska Christian High School in Central City and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he met his wife, Heidi. The two, who live in Kearney, perform extensively in area churches and other venues.
For more information, call 308-384-5673 or check online at peacegi.org
St. Pauls Lutheran Church hosts holiday activities
St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison, will host an abelskiver breakfast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Abelskivers, a traditional Danish pancake, will be served between services.
The church will present its annual children’s program, “The Friendly Beast,” during the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 19.
Candlelight worship services will be offered at 5 and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
And at noon on Christmas Day, the church will host its annual free Christmas dinner for the community.
For more information on any of these events, call the church at 308-382-2973 or check online at stpaulsgi.org/
United Congregational Church to offer Blue Christmas service
Does this time of the season bring you emotionally down? Do you feel guilty because you are not feeling the “joy” this season which says we are to experience?
If you do, then the United Congregational Church, 405 E. Bismark Road, will host a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Take time out and renew your spirit by joining in a service where feelings of loneliness or deepening depression are recognized.
For more information, call 308-382-6166 or check online at https://grandislanducc.com
Grand Island mobile food pantry set for Saturday
This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be Saturday at Fonner Park.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the sheep barn; enter the grounds from South Locust Street.
Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. The best time to arrive is between 9:30 a.m. and noon. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.
Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.
The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.
Bethesda Church to present Handel’s ‘Messiah’
HENDERSON — The Bethesda Mennonite Church Choir will present Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
This free event will celebrate the birth of Christ in song this Christmas. The church is located at 930 16th St., in Henderson.
The choir, directed by Rod Drews will be accompanied by the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra and Laura Steingard, harpsichord. Soloists include: Leah Purdy, soprano; Kate Butler, mezzo-soprano; Richard Drews, tenor; and William Shamos, bass.
The Bethesda Mennonite Church Chancel Choir has a tradition of a high level of music performance for both worship service settings and special performances. All performances by the Chancel Choir are intended to be an outreach of Bethesda Mennonite Church. Besides “Messiah,” the choir has presented Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” Durante’s “Magnificat” and David Willcock’s “Christmas Carols”with orchestra and soloists.
The first presentation of Messiah at Bethesda was in 1969 under the direction of Don Peters with soloists and keyboard accompaniment. In 1981 the choir began a partnership with the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra from Lincoln to accompany the performance. This relationship continues to the present day. Every three years, Bethesda makes the commitment to offer this type of outreach to the public. There is no cost for admission, and the service is supported by freewill offerings.
To submit items for Church Notes (which run every Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.