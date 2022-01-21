Church Notes: Resurrection Catholic Church hosts Eucharistic miracles display

The Knights of Columbus district free throw contest is set for Sunday, Feb. 6, at the new gym at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. for the contest, which is free of charge and open to both girls and boys ages 9 to 14. Proof of age is required.

The contest is hosted by the Knights councils of Grand Island.

Winners will move on to the regional shoot, which is scheduled for March at GICC.

For additional information, contact Steve Martin at 308-380-9472.

Diocese of Grand Island to sponsor pro-life youth contests

The Diocese of Grand Island is sponsoring its annual Culture of Life Art Contest and Pro-Life Essay Contest for youth.

This contest is open to all youth within the specified grades of K-11 residing within the Diocese of Grand Island area (need not be Catholic).

The art contest is for K-6 students. The drawing/picture should be on 8-1/2-by-11-inch paper and must have a Culture of Life theme that could be used for the Knights of Columbus “One Rose, One Life” prayer cards in 2023.