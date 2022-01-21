Church Notes: Resurrection Catholic Church hosts Eucharistic miracles display

Resurrection Catholic Church, 4130 Cannon Road, will be hosting Spirit Catholic Radio’s display, “Eucharistic Miracles of the World,” over the weekend.
The display is available to view from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Group showings are available by contacting Geri Zaruba at 308-583-6776.
The exhibit features 39 panels that highlight Eucharistic miracles of the world. The panels feature both graphic and written depictions.
The display is open to the public and free to view.
Chili cook-off set for Jan. 29 at Calvary Lutheran
Calvary Lutheran Church will host a chili cook-off from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the church, 1304 N. Custer. There is no charge to enter, but freewill offerings are requested for sampling soups and desserts. All proceeds will benefit church activities.
Winners will be announced at 6:15 p.m. and cash prizes awarded for best chili, best “not” chili, and desserts.
The contest is open to anyone who wants to enter; contact Sue Hieb at 308-379-4437 or the church office at 308-382-5446.
Knights of Columbus free throw contest set for Feb. 6
The Knights of Columbus district free throw contest is set for Sunday, Feb. 6, at the new gym at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. for the contest, which is free of charge and open to both girls and boys ages 9 to 14. Proof of age is required.
The contest is hosted by the Knights councils of Grand Island.
Winners will move on to the regional shoot, which is scheduled for March at GICC.
For additional information, contact Steve Martin at 308-380-9472.
Diocese of Grand Island to sponsor pro-life youth contests
The Diocese of Grand Island is sponsoring its annual Culture of Life Art Contest and Pro-Life Essay Contest for youth.
This contest is open to all youth within the specified grades of K-11 residing within the Diocese of Grand Island area (need not be Catholic).
The art contest is for K-6 students. The drawing/picture should be on 8-1/2-by-11-inch paper and must have a Culture of Life theme that could be used for the Knights of Columbus “One Rose, One Life” prayer cards in 2023.
The essay contest is open to 7-11 students and should be typed and 300 to 400 words in length. The themes are: “On Reverence for Human Life,” for 7-9 students; and “Dear Emma, for 10-11 students.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top entries from each grade. The top entries from both contests will then be submitted to the Nebraska Knights of Columbus statewide contests. For a complete list of rules and regulations regarding the contests, go to the Diocese website https://www.gidiocese.org/prolife.
Submission deadlines Feb. 24 for the art contest and March 25 for the essay contest. Entries should be sent to: Diocese of Grand Island, Attn: Pro-life Office, 2708 Old Fair Road, Grand Island, NE 68803-5221. For more information, call Cheryl Jones, pro-life assistant, at 308-382-6565.
