Church Notes: St. Mary’s Cathedral to host anniversary Mass on Feb. 12
In celebration of World Marriage Day, St. Mary’s Cathedral is sponsoring an anniversary Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

All married Catholic couples in the diocese of Grand Island whose anniversary is divisible by five in the years 2021-22 will be honored at the holy Mass. The Most Rev. Joseph G. Hanefeldt, Bishop of the Grand Island Diocese, will preside.

To register as an honor couple, please RSVP by Feb. 10 to St. Mary’s Cathedral, 308-384-2523, or email secretary@stmarysgi.com

