Church Notes: St. Mary’s Lenten programs begin Wednesday in Grand Island

St. Mary’s Cathedral will host Lenten Brown Bag Talks on five Wednesdays during Lent from noon until 1 p.m. at Cathedral Square.

Talks, which begin Wednesday, will start at 12:10 p.m. and end at approximately 12:50 p.m. Guests are invited to bring sack lunches. Coffee and water will be provided. There is no cost for the talks; however, a freewill offering will be accepted.

The schedule includes:

Wednesday: Father Don Buhrman, “Lenten Disciplines: Fasting, Almsgiving and Prayer”

Resurrection Catholic Church plans annual soup, pie lunch

Resurrection Catholic Church will host its annual soup and pie lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the church, 4110 Cannon Road.

A variety of soups and pie will be served. Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free.

In addition, baked goods will be available for sale, as will soup for $8 per quart.

For more information, check online at www.giresurrection.com

Mobile food pantry March 12 at College Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for March 12, at College Park, 3180 Highway 34.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High ROTC, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m. Please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.

