Churches reaching parishioners while navigating pandemic

The livestreaming is handled by Granlee and two interns, William Daws and Freddy Cabrera. In addition to the video stream of the service, online chat is available for viewers to be more connected with the physical church.

Granlee said when he and others started to increase streaming a year ago, they were happy to see so much help available online and from other churches. They now pay it forward by helping other churches get more involved online.

Trinity United Methodist Church was already livestreaming when the pandemic ended in-person worship. The Rev. Kelly Karges, senior pastor, credited parishioners Tim Victor and Josh Bergmeier for handling the technical aspects.

The church has installed remote cameras in the sanctuary and added improved lighting to ensure the best possible quality of their livestreams.

“We had already been doing the online worship about a year before. We were kind of lucky in that we had upgraded those lights in the front, upgraded a computer up above … the soundboard,” Karges said.

“So, we had the hardware and the guys to run it before it happened. Right away, our goal was to make it look as much like the service we had before as possible.”