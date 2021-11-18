Cigarette may have started fire Wednesday at Grand Island's Edgewood Memory Care

A fire Wednesday night caused the evacuation of residents from Edgewood Memory Care at 214 N. Piper St.

Grand Island firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

The fire started outside the building on the ground and extended into the attic space through the eaves, said Division Chief Tim Hiemer of the Grand Island Fire Department.

A cigarette butt started something on fire, perhaps leaves, Hiemer said.

The fire spread across part of the attic “and we were able to contain it mainly to the attic space,” Hiemer said.

All of the occupants had been evacuated when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, but they had they fire “pretty well under control” within about 45 minutes, Hiemer said.

The Edgewood building is unlivable right now, and as of Thursday, the residents were staying at Good Samaritan Society — Grand Island Village, Hiemer said.

He described the damage to the attic space as moderate to severe.