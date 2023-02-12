Both an economic driver for Central Nebraska and a leading industry for manufacturing in Grand Island, our community appreciates the diversity of agriculture and readily available resources it provides.

Agriculture and manufacturing lie at the heart of Grand Island’s economy. Agricultural manufacturing and food production account for nearly 7,000 jobs in our community. Agriculture is big business; when our farmers and ranchers do well, we all do well.

Home to several agricultural companies, some of Grand Island’s largest employers include JBS, CNHi, AGI and Chief Industries – all have an impact in the agriculture sector of Central Nebraska. Other industries represented in our community and surrounding area include seed plants like Corteva and Syngenta, egg production at Hendricks Genetic, and implements with AKRS, Titan and Kubota.

Our commitment to agriculture also evident with our role as a major hub for national livestock shows. Each summer, the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority hosts national junior livestock shows, boasting thousands of exhibitors along with the thousands of head of livestock in a variety of breeds.

Because the junior livestock shows are youth-based, these shows are scheduled in the summer months and, in many respects, serve as the family vacation. These visitors purchase goods from local retailers, stay in hotels or campgrounds, eat at restaurants and fill their tanks with gasoline. The livestock facilities on the Fonner Park campus are top notch and exhibitors and show organizers are always excited to meet in Grand Island.

Also located on the Fonner Park campus (in the Nebraska Building) is Raising Nebraska, an interactive experience that includes science and innovation, community and culture. This 25,000-square-foot interactive exhibit immerses visitors in the agricultural and Nebraska food production. The mission of merging agriculture with education is made possible by a collaboration of Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska State Fair. Raising Nebraska allows visitors to view the impacts of agriculture from a number of perspectives, and better understand and appreciate the innovation of Nebraska agriculture.

Raising Nebraska is a representation of Nebraska agriculture and the state’s global leadership position in feeding the world.

As well as agricultural manufacturing and livestock shows, crop production exhibits, the latest in equipment and machine demonstrations are a staple at Husker Harvest Days, the largest working farm show in the world. Add in the 11 days of celebration of youth competitors and all things “Nebraska” at the Nebraska State Fair, the Hall County Fair, and many conventions and pop-up shows in between, it is clear Grand Island leads the way for ag activity.

The Grand Island community is fortunate to have a long and proud heritage of agriculture, making it an important part of the city’s culture and identity.

With the increasing number of agriculture shows, education, and industry in the community, Grand Island is making its way to becoming the agricultural hub of Nebraska.