Cirque holiday show coming to Grand Island
Cirque holiday show coming to Grand Island

“Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular” blends the “spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.” The all-new production is headed to the Heartland Events Center on Friday, Nov. 26.

“Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular,” an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica, is headed to the Heartland Events Center just in time for Christmas.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Audiences “will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.”

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an opportunity for the entire family to experience holiday music while enjoying an “edge-of-your-seat” circus experience.

Tickets range from $27 to $62.50 (plus fees) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through eTix.com or the HEC box office.

VIP experiences are $162.50 (plus fees) and include a “red-carpet entry” where you will be greeted by several members of Cirque Musica, a keepsake photo, plus each VIP ticket includes a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise and a special edition VIP lanyard.

The HEC box office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at etix.com.

