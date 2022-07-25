Cirque Italia returns to Conestoga Mall with a 1950s theme

Cirque Italia, which has set up its tent in the Conestoga Mall parking lot in the past, will return to Grand Island with another production Aug. 4-7.

The troupe, based in Florida, delivers a “unique creation of combined theater, circus and human entertainment with a European style,” says a news release. No animals perform under the white and blue big top.

The show, presented by Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit, will feature a 1950s theme.

“Have you ever wished you could turn back time? To go back to a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars and thick sideburns? Well, get out your poodle skirts and leather jackets!” says the news release. “Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern.

“Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era,” the release continues. “This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kiddo and Daddy-O in the audience.”

The show includes performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and other countries. They include “master jugglers, low-wire fanatics,” contortionists, trampolinists and those who brave a wheel of death.

The circus will have seven performances in Grand Island. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6m and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

Tickets may be purchased for $10 to $50.

Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-price paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals.

Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

You may also visit www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets.

The box office will open in Grand Island on Tuesday, Aug. 2.