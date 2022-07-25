 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cirque Italia returns to Conestoga Mall with a 1950s theme

  • 0
Cirque Italia

The large Cirque Italia tent is set up in the Best Buy parking lot, not far from Napoli’s restaurant. 

 INDEPENDENT FILE

Cirque Italia, which has set up its tent in the Conestoga Mall parking lot in the past, will return to Grand Island with another production Aug. 4-7.

The troupe, based in Florida, delivers a “unique creation of combined theater, circus and human entertainment with a European style,” says a news release. No animals perform under the white and blue big top.

The show, presented by Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit, will feature a 1950s theme.

“Have you ever wished you could turn back time? To go back to a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars and thick sideburns? Well, get out your poodle skirts and leather jackets!” says the news release. “Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern.

People are also reading…

Cirque Italia

Rafael Salgueiro is the busy clown in Cirque Italia.

“Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era,” the release continues. “This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kiddo and Daddy-O in the audience.”

The show includes performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and other countries. They include “master jugglers, low-wire fanatics,” contortionists, trampolinists and those who brave a wheel of death.

The circus will have seven performances in Grand Island. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6m and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

Tickets may be purchased for $10 to $50.

Cirque Italia

Water shoots up around the entertainers as they perform in Cirque Italia. 

Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-price paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals.

Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

You may also visit www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets.

The box office will open in Grand Island on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alda man charged in 3-count indictment

Alda man charged in 3-count indictment

The first two counts charge Michael Melgaard with production of child pornography beginning on or about Dec. 3, 2021, and continuing to on or about Jan. 20 of this year.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what makes America's newest national park special

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts