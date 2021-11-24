Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular coming to Heartland Events Center

Heartland Events Center will host Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Friday night.

The show is described as “the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience spectacular holiday music while enjoying an edge-of-your-seat cirque holiday experience.”

The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a performance by country music singer Callie Wisselman. The main show begins at 7:30 p.m.

“Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular brings the joy and excitement of the holiday season to your theater like never before,” according to publicity material. The production features “some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.”

“Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer,” according to the news release. “The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.”

Twisselman is on a 45-date tour with the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular. That tour began Nov. 10 in Modesto, Calif., and will conclude Jan. 2 in Corpus Christi, Texas.