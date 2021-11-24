 Skip to main content
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular coming to Heartland Events Center
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular coming to Heartland Events Center

Heartland Events Center will host Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Friday night.

The show is described as “the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience spectacular holiday music while enjoying an edge-of-your-seat cirque holiday experience.”

Callie Wisselman

The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a performance by country music singer Callie Wisselman. The main show begins at 7:30 p.m.

“Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular brings the joy and excitement of the holiday season to your theater like never before,” according to publicity material. The production features “some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.”

“Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer,” according to the news release. “The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.”

Twisselman is on a 45-date tour with the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular. That tour began Nov. 10 in Modesto, Calif., and will conclude Jan. 2 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular features circus performances performed to holiday favorite songs.

A California native, Twisselman has amassed nearly 1 million global streams with her debut EP, “Closure.” Her original song, “Together,” can be heard on the soundtrack of the Netflix feature film, “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”

All children 2 and older require a ticket; any child 23 months and younger can sit on a parent’s lap free of charge.

No masks are required but are welcomed. Sanitizing stations will be available.

The show is produced by TCG Entertainment. For more information, visit www.cirquemusica.com.

Where: Heartland Events Center

When: Friday, Nov. 26.

Times: Opening act Callie Twisselman performs at 7 p.m. Main act begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: Prices begin at $27, but half-price sale is in effect until showtime. Visit Heartland Events Center box office, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You may also visit heartlandeventscenter.com or etix.com.

