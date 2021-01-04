City aims to meet workforce housing needs in coming year

Workforce housing is an ongoing concern the city of Grand Island hopes to tackle in 2021.
While Grand Island and Hall County do not build houses, the entities can help support and facilitate such projects, said Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity.
“A lot of it is dependent on the market and the developers,” Nabity said. “They’re the ones who actually build housing. And we don’t control a lot of the cost of housing.”
What the city can do, for example, is look at its standards for minimum lot sizes, Nabity said.
“The bigger the lot, the more expensive the lot is, and the more expensive the house is,” he said.
The State of Nebraska defines “workforce housing” as costing $275,000 or less for a new home.
Achieving such a price range is not easily done, however.
Ideally, houses should come in at four times the cost of the lot, a standard that was set when lots sold for $25,000 to $30,000, Nabity said.
Developed lots presently can cost $50,000 to $60,000.
That means a new house has to sell for $200,000 to $250,000 at a minimum.
“With the way prices on construction materials have gone up the last six to nine months, that is even getting really hard to build anything at that level,” he said.
“You’re looking at houses that are $275,000 to $350,000 as new construction. And that’s at base level.”
The city has also experimented with narrowing streets to 31 feet wide.
With the parking on one side to offset driveways, this reduces costs and also maintains needed widths for fire protection.
Medium density small lots were approved four years ago, which gives flexibility for different housing types, such as low row houses and connected townhomes.
Workforce housing grants to help bolster development were reauthorized by the Legislature, which the city will be pursuing, Nabity said.
“We put in our initial application, but those are competitive grants. Who knows whether we’ll actually receive one,” he said. “We are working on an application that would help offset some of the costs and make that workforce housing more affordable.”
Addressing workforce housing is a required part of the city’s action plan.
The plan details how the city will provide “missing middle housing.”
This is defined as duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, and accessory dwelling units, which includes attached and detached units.
The city does not have a strictly single-family only zoning district, Nabity said, which is what the state hopes to target with legislation.
“We allow multi-family in all of our residential zoning districts,” he said. “You just have to have enough property to be able to do it. It’s density based.”
A need definitely exists in the community for more workforce housing, Nabity said.
“All the indications are that the need is there,” he said, “but when you get into housing you also get into lending and financial restrictions, and all of those things that can make some of those next logical steps a little more difficult.”
He added, “All of those things need to work together.”
A discussion on missing middle housing and other legislative changes on workforce housing is planned during a City Council study session scheduled for Feb. 16.