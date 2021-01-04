City aims to meet workforce housing needs in coming year

Workforce housing is an ongoing concern the city of Grand Island hopes to tackle in 2021.

While Grand Island and Hall County do not build houses, the entities can help support and facilitate such projects, said Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity.

“A lot of it is dependent on the market and the developers,” Nabity said. “They’re the ones who actually build housing. And we don’t control a lot of the cost of housing.”

What the city can do, for example, is look at its standards for minimum lot sizes, Nabity said.

“The bigger the lot, the more expensive the lot is, and the more expensive the house is,” he said.

The State of Nebraska defines “workforce housing” as costing $275,000 or less for a new home.

Achieving such a price range is not easily done, however.

Ideally, houses should come in at four times the cost of the lot, a standard that was set when lots sold for $25,000 to $30,000, Nabity said.

Developed lots presently can cost $50,000 to $60,000.

That means a new house has to sell for $200,000 to $250,000 at a minimum.