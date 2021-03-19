City Cemetery project will yield 1,000 new plots

Mark Sands, cemetery superintendent, called the plan beneficial, saying it would add needed spaces.

“I think it’s a fair idea,” Sands said. “It’s going to take a lot of work.”

McCoy said the project will start slowly with removal of just one or two roads to start.

“We’ll probably do at least one yet this year. We’ll see how that goes. If it’s a simple process, we may just get more done,” he said. “We’re going to get started on it this year anyway.”

The new columbarium also is being ordered. The 48-niche vertical frame, used to store urns, will be a twin to one already at the cemetery, Sands explained. It will cost roughly $12,000 to construct.

“It should be up and going in the next 60 days, I would hope,” he said.

Starting next year, the city will begin evaluating abandoned spaces at the cemetery.

This is a common practice to maximize space, McCoy said.