City Cemetery project will yield 1,000 new plots

A major expansion of Grand Island City Cemetery will start this year.
Plans include adding more burial spaces and a new columbarium to the site at 3168 W. Stolley Park Road.
These efforts should extend the cemetery’s life, Parks Superintendent Todd McCoy said, by adding nearly 1,000 new burial plots.
City Cemetery has roughly 24,000 buried in it with space at present for about 700 more.
About 150 are buried at the cemetery each year.
McCoy said the need to expand City Cemetery was brought before the Grand Island City Council more than a year ago.
“We’ve known for a few years now that the City Cemetery capacity is limited,” he said. “We explained some ideas we had to increase that capacity so it doesn’t hit us sooner than later.”
Five gravel roads will be removed on the portion of the cemetery south of Stolley Park Road to make space for additional plots.
The effort is expected to cost approximately $50,000 overall.
An engineer and surveyor have been hired to survey the grounds and mark the new spaces.
“We’ll pull out that gravel, remove those gravel roads, just the top few inches, and bring in some nice, new soil, black dirt and grass seed, and make it into a nice green space that will eventually be sold for burial spaces,” McCoy said.
Mark Sands, cemetery superintendent, called the plan beneficial, saying it would add needed spaces.
“I think it’s a fair idea,” Sands said. “It’s going to take a lot of work.”
McCoy said the project will start slowly with removal of just one or two roads to start.
“We’ll probably do at least one yet this year. We’ll see how that goes. If it’s a simple process, we may just get more done,” he said. “We’re going to get started on it this year anyway.”
The new columbarium also is being ordered. The 48-niche vertical frame, used to store urns, will be a twin to one already at the cemetery, Sands explained. It will cost roughly $12,000 to construct.
“It should be up and going in the next 60 days, I would hope,” he said.
Starting next year, the city will begin evaluating abandoned spaces at the cemetery.
This is a common practice to maximize space, McCoy said.
“The cemetery has been around for over 100 years. People buy cemetery spaces and kind of forget about them, move away, for one reason or another don’t use them,” he said. “We’ll do our due diligence to find an owner, and, if we can’t find an owner, we’ll reclaim those spaces and sell those again.”
Expansion is preferable to building a new cemetery, McCoy said.
“This is going to be a big savings to the taxpayer,” he said.
Trends are changing, McCoy said, with fewer traditional burials taking place, with ash burials or cremations being favored.
“This gives us time to see how those trends come out,” he said.
A well-maintained cemetery adds value to a community, McCoy said.
“Most people would agree our cemetery is a mature cemetery with big trees. I think people appreciate the natural beauty of it, and we want that to continue,” he said. “We want even more people to be able to utilize it. That’s what this is about.”