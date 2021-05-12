City Council approves $13.9M bond for new Tabitha care facility

A new senior housing project in Grand Island is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Grand Island City Council approved $13.95 million in industrial development revenue bonds for Tabitha Care Group.
Tabitha, a nonprofit senior health care group based in Lincoln, will use the funds to build a new senior living campus at Prairie Commons.
The entire project is estimated to cost $51 million, according to Tabitha CFO Brian Shanks.
Tabitha is also asking Hall County for $10 million in tax-exempt bonds in 2021, and plans to later ask for $10 million in taxable bonds from the county.
A public hearing Tuesday yielded no comments, and the council held no discussion on the bond.
The campus, to be located near Grand Island Regional Medical Center, is expected to have 170 units and a 200,000-square-foot campus with senior housing and care services.
Colleen Duncan, with Gilmore & Bell P.C., explained to the council on April 27 that for the bonds to be tax-free they must be provided through a governing agency.
Tabitha Grand Island will be the borrower for the project and Pinnacle Bank will be lender.
Only local nonprofit projects are eligible for such bonds.
“The city would issue the bond and loan the proceeds to Tabitha Grand Island, and (Tabitha) would issue a ‘debt instrument’ that, again, goes through the city and is assigned to the bond holder,” Duncan told council members.
The nonprofit hopes to break ground this year, with an opening planned for 2023.
Hall County commissioners will address a bond request from Tabitha at their May 25 meeting.
In other business:
n Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to D&A Investments, LLC, for a new assisted living and memory facility.
The care facility will be located at 2904 W. Fifth St., explained Building Department Director Craig Lewis.
An existing duplex at the site will be renovated to serve 12 individuals with memory care needs and to provide health and custodial care on a 24-hour basis.
There are other such assisted living facilities in the immediate neighborhood, Lewis noted.
The new facility would not have any negative impact on the surrounding neighborhood, per the requirements of the permit.
n Old Shady Bend Road has been renamed Shady Bend Spur.
The original road, south of U.S. Highway 30, is a dead-end but still used that street name.
This was causing confusion for emergency personnel called to the area, as the old section of Shady Bend runs parallel with the new Shady Bend Road, Public Works Director John Collins explained to the council.
With the approval of Ordinance 9823, three properties on the section of roadway will have to be notified of the name change.