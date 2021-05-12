City Council approves $13.9M bond for new Tabitha care facility

“The city would issue the bond and loan the proceeds to Tabitha Grand Island, and (Tabitha) would issue a ‘debt instrument’ that, again, goes through the city and is assigned to the bond holder,” Duncan told council members.

The nonprofit hopes to break ground this year, with an opening planned for 2023.

Hall County commissioners will address a bond request from Tabitha at their May 25 meeting.

In other business:

n Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to D&A Investments, LLC, for a new assisted living and memory facility.

The care facility will be located at 2904 W. Fifth St., explained Building Department Director Craig Lewis.

An existing duplex at the site will be renovated to serve 12 individuals with memory care needs and to provide health and custodial care on a 24-hour basis.

There are other such assisted living facilities in the immediate neighborhood, Lewis noted.

The new facility would not have any negative impact on the surrounding neighborhood, per the requirements of the permit.

n Old Shady Bend Road has been renamed Shady Bend Spur.