City Council approves easements for Bosselman, Tabitha

Grand Island City Council on Tuesday approved easements for several local projects.
A utility easement for Bosselman Energy Inc., in the Platte Valley Industrial Park at 3321 W. Schimmer Drive, was approved.
Bosselman Energy had requested new electrical service for its new Cardlock Fueling Station on the site.
A new 75 kVA (kilovolt ampere) three-phase transformer will be installed along with roughly 270 linear feet of conduit and copper power cable to accommodate the new electrical service.
City Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger explained that an easement is needed for the city to install, upgrade, maintain and repair power appurtenances, including lines and transformers on the land.
The City Council also approved a drainage easement for Tabitha Health at Prairie Commons fourth subdivision, 3490 Ewoldt St.
Public easements were dedicated with the original plat of the subdivision before the site’s design was complete, Public Works Director John Collins explained.
The initial location of the drainage easement was estimated and needs to be relocated.
As such, the initial easement has to be vacated and a new one acquired at the appropriate location.
The council also approved two requests to vacate easements.
A public utility easement in King’s Crossing subdivision, at 3416 S. Locust St. (Bosselman Pump & Pantry Inc.) was filed in October 2018.
The property owner requested to vacate the easement to allow for development of the area, Collins said.
“There’s no utilities in it, and there’s no expectation for there to be any in the future,” he told council members.
Also, Husker Storage requested vacation of two 10-foot utility easements tracts at Westgate Industrial Park on Bronze Road.
The two lots recently have had storage units built on them. The property owner would like to continue building storage units on a third lot without having easement conflicts.
The easements currently have no utilities residing in them.
“These properties were originally platted with utility easements and these easements were never going to be used,” Luchsinger said. “The property owner would like to expand some of the units here.”