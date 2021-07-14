City Council approves easements for Bosselman, Tabitha

The council also approved two requests to vacate easements.

A public utility easement in King’s Crossing subdivision, at 3416 S. Locust St. (Bosselman Pump & Pantry Inc.) was filed in October 2018.

The property owner requested to vacate the easement to allow for development of the area, Collins said.

“There’s no utilities in it, and there’s no expectation for there to be any in the future,” he told council members.

Also, Husker Storage requested vacation of two 10-foot utility easements tracts at Westgate Industrial Park on Bronze Road.

The two lots recently have had storage units built on them. The property owner would like to continue building storage units on a third lot without having easement conflicts.

The easements currently have no utilities residing in them.

“These properties were originally platted with utility easements and these easements were never going to be used,” Luchsinger said. “The property owner would like to expand some of the units here.”

