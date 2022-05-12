City council approves pay increase for Grand Island police chief position

A pay increase for Grand Island Police Department police chief position was approved Tuesday by the Grand Island City Council.

GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf is retiring in January 2023, and the city wants to begin recruiting for the role, said Aaron Schmid, city Human Resources Director.

“A salary ordinance is presented to council anytime we want to make a change to any of the salaries,” Schmid told council members. “With Chief Falldorf not leaving for a while we’d have an opportunity to find somebody and also have a fresh salary for that recruitment.”

A completed salary survey proposes the new pay rates. The current hourly minimum and maximum range of $48.78 to $76.63 would be increased to $62.42 at its lowest and $83.85 at its highest.

An annual salary rate is also increased from its current $101,481.33 to $159,401.42 range to a minimum of $129,851.49 and maximum of $174,417.98.

The salary would become effective 15 days after being approved, Schmid said.

Council Member Chuck Haase asked Schmid about how this would affect Falldorf’s pay.

“By approving it now, this is going to accomplish what you’re trying to do on the recruiting side, but it’s also going to give the existing chief eight months of increased salary? And increased sick pay out of retirement?” asked Haase. “There’s going to be consequences that are not related to the recruitment.”

Haase asked if the pay increase could be made effective in January to avoid such “additional costs.”

Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof explained it cannot be done “on the fly.”

The ordinance would have had to have been written that way originally or have been amended before its second and final reading, which was being done that night.

Haase noted he wasn’t present for its first reading on April 26.

“In my experience, I’ve never seen this before,” he said. “Not to the extent that the person who’s retiring all of a sudden gets a big pay boost and gets a retirement boost with their sick pay. I think we’re setting a precedent.”

Mayor Roger Steele explained that the consequences were understood by council.

“The driving factor was to start recruiting as soon as possible for what we consider to be an extremely critical position,” he emphasized.

Schmid said timing is also a consideration.

“We prefer to hire somebody prior to (Falldorf’s) retirement date so there’s some overlap and they can hand off duties,” he said.

Council Member Jason Conley noted that Falldorf would have extra duties, in addition to his current ones, as he helps to train the new chief.

The ordinance passed with a 9-1 vote.

Haase voted against the ordinance, arguing it was unfairly beneficial to one city employee.

