City council changes residential parking rules for RVs, trailers

Grand Island City Council approved changes to the city’s rules for parking residential vehicles and trailers in residential areas Tuesday.
The maximum width of truck and trailer parking was increased from seven feet to eight feet, six inches (or 102 inches) to conform with state and federal statutes.
City Code 22-124 defines RVs to include boat trailers, camper trailers, horse trailers, motor homes, recreational vessels, travel trailers, truck campers and utility trailers.
“The basic thought behind these changes is that if it’s a trailer — a boat trailer, a travel trailer, motor home, whatever — if it’s legal to drive it under Nebraska statutes, it should be legal to park it and store it on your property,” City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz explained to council members Tuesday.
These vehicles cannot be parked in a residential district, with some exceptions: it has to be licensed, registered and operable; and shall not exceed the maximum width, height or length permitted under Nebraska statutes, Janulewicz said.
When parking RVs, whether on a street or on private property, it can’t be parked in such a way that it is obstructs a public sidewalk, or, if on a public street, in such a manner that it obstructs or blocks lane of traffic.
RVs may not be parked for longer than 24 hours in a seven day period.
“What we’ve tried to do is make it easier for owners of these types of vehicles to understand: if it’s illegal for me to have it on the highway, it’s illegal to for me to park it on my property,” Janulewicz said. “It’s also easier for code enforcement to understand what the rules are and enforce those, since they wouldn’t be applying different standards.”
Council Member Chuck Haase brought the issue to the council’s attention following concerns voiced by Darin Erbes, a Grand Island resident.
Erbes told council members Tuesday how he has a permanent spot at Calamus Reservoir, but brings his RV home before going out on trips.
A neighbor calls the police when he loads his vehicle, he said.
Even with the greater width allowance, the pop-outs on his RV extend beyond the eight-foot width restriction.
Erbes asked if it could be allowed for him to place cones around his RV while it’s being loaded.
“I’m not sure how to go about it without impeding traffic,” he said. “Our streets are wider, but I have to come out about another two feet to load it. I’m sure it’s the same problem for a lot of people with campers.”
Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof explained that if he did so he would be violating city, state and federal law.
“If you extend the slides beyond that, it’s illegal,” she said, “because you would be exceeding the width to be legally parked on the street.”
Haase advocated for an exception so people could load their RVs.
“I wish we could come up with some ability for some short period of time to load up a camper, and not obstruct. No one wants to obstruct,” he said. “I wish we could allow someone to load without the fear of retaliation because they are not compliant with the ordinance.”
Council Member Mitch Nickerson agreed that cones “make sense” for a short period.
“We see cones used all the time in our city, whether someone’s doing some tree trimming or other things, notifying people to be aware of this during those daytime hours,” he said.
Nonhof advised against exceptions, calling it “a slippery slope.”
“If you make an exception for one homeowner, you’ll have to make it for the next one and the next one, to where you may get to streets where a camper parked there takes up over a little over an entire lane width, because the streets are narrow,” he said.
Council Member Vaughn Minton spoke against holding the ordinance to further consider such exemptions.
“The issue here is not putting cones out. It’s establishing the standards for the code so we can issue violations if that occurs,” he said. “At least now the RV owners out there will know what’s facing them if they want to park on the street. That’s a done deal.”