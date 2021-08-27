City council changes residential parking rules for RVs, trailers

“If you extend the slides beyond that, it’s illegal,” she said, “because you would be exceeding the width to be legally parked on the street.”

Haase advocated for an exception so people could load their RVs.

“I wish we could come up with some ability for some short period of time to load up a camper, and not obstruct. No one wants to obstruct,” he said. “I wish we could allow someone to load without the fear of retaliation because they are not compliant with the ordinance.”

Council Member Mitch Nickerson agreed that cones “make sense” for a short period.

“We see cones used all the time in our city, whether someone’s doing some tree trimming or other things, notifying people to be aware of this during those daytime hours,” he said.

Nonhof advised against exceptions, calling it “a slippery slope.”

“If you make an exception for one homeowner, you’ll have to make it for the next one and the next one, to where you may get to streets where a camper parked there takes up over a little over an entire lane width, because the streets are narrow,” he said.

Council Member Vaughn Minton spoke against holding the ordinance to further consider such exemptions.