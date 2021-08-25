City, county approve agreement for $8M airport sewer project

He added, “As far as the airport is concerned, this is an extremely important project.”

HCAA has agreed to contribute $500,000 at this point, Olson noted.

Mayor Roger Steele supported the project.

“The airport is a great asset to the city of Grand Island,” Steele said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “I’m looking forward to working under this agreement with the county and the airport authority to get the sewer line replaced. I think the citizens of Grand Island deserve the comfort of knowing, they have a beautiful terminal there, and all the utilities and services are up to par.”

County Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said she fully supports the CNRA project.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. I think it’s a great use of these funds,” she said. “For 14 years, we’ve never had the money. We’ve had all these discussions.”

Lancaster previously expressed concerns about the county dedicating its ARPA funds without the certainty that the second installment would be distributed.