City, county approve agreement for $8M airport sewer project

A planned $8 million sewer system replacement project at Central Nebraska Regional Airport has received support from Hall County and Grand Island.
County Commissioners and City Council members both approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday with Hall County Airport Authority for the project, which both governmental entities will fund using American Rescue Plan Act dollars awarded this year by the U.S. Treasury Department.
Hall County was awarded $11.9 million in ARPA funds, and Grand Island was awarded $10.6 million, with each entity receiving half of the total amount this year.
A more accurate total cost is not yet known, as cost for construction materials is increasing due to demand and inflation, City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said.
City Public Works Director John Collins told City Council members the project will go to bid as early as next week.
The project is expected to begin in summer 2022 and completed by the end of next year.
The project is long needed, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson told council members.
“This has definitely been a work in progress,” he said. “When I got here almost 16 years ago, I couldn’t understand why, when the city annexed the airport, the sanitary sewer system wasn’t included. I found out after why. That didn’t stop me from banging on the city’s front door to look at this project. About five or six years ago, the city agreed to look at this.”
He added, “As far as the airport is concerned, this is an extremely important project.”
HCAA has agreed to contribute $500,000 at this point, Olson noted.
Mayor Roger Steele supported the project.
“The airport is a great asset to the city of Grand Island,” Steele said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “I’m looking forward to working under this agreement with the county and the airport authority to get the sewer line replaced. I think the citizens of Grand Island deserve the comfort of knowing, they have a beautiful terminal there, and all the utilities and services are up to par.”
County Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said she fully supports the CNRA project.
“I think it’s the right thing to do. I think it’s a great use of these funds,” she said. “For 14 years, we’ve never had the money. We’ve had all these discussions.”
Lancaster previously expressed concerns about the county dedicating its ARPA funds without the certainty that the second installment would be distributed.
“It’s highly unlikely that we won’t receive that second half before we’re expected to finish the project,” she said Tuesday. “But without those things in hand, I won’t be supportive of taking money from the inheritance funds to support ARPA funds unless we know, for certain, we can make that a loan.”
Commissioners approved the agreement without discussion.
The sewer system is on land owned by the county and under HCAA jurisdiction.
The agreement provides for the construction and financing of the replacement sanitary sewer system, which, upon completion, will be owned and operated by the city.
CNRA’s sewer collection system originated with the Army Air Corp Base and built during World War II.
The majority of this infrastructure is estimated to be between 50 and 75 years old.
It consists of roughly 24,900 linear feet of sanitary sewer.
Many areas of the private gravity infrastructure have degraded and since become defective.
The sewer system has been categorized “Grade F” for “theoretical failure,” City Public Works Director John Collins told the Hall County Airport Authority on Aug. 18, meaning that “risk of a catastrophic failure is higher than acceptable.”
Other facilities such as the Law Enforcement Training Center and State Patrol Academy also benefit from the sewer system.