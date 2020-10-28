City, county approve agreement on Platte Valley Industrial Park

“When you use up that much acreage because of a drainage problem, this is going to fix all of that and make that much more land available for us to sell out there,” he said.

City Public Works Director John Collins explained to Hall County Commissioners Tuesday that the project began with property owners’ complaints.

“We had about a half dozen property owners that were just outside the city limits to the south emailing council and a couple of them even showed up,” Collins said.

The city could not tackle the project alone because the properties are just outside the city limits, Collins said.

There were also funding issues.

The easiest solution was to bring together all agencies involved.

“We found that, with the NRD, if we did a larger project, basically moving drainage down a little bit, it would help clear a lot of the farmland, which would increase yield and therefore increase its valuation and potential for development,” he said.

This is the city’s first attempt at bringing the four entities together, Collins said.