City, county approve agreement on Platte Valley Industrial Park

Drainage problems long affecting Platte Valley Industrial Park and neighboring properties are one step closer to being fixed.
The city of Grand Island and Hall County approved an agreement Tuesday to work together on a project that will resolve drainage issues at the industrial park, which is directly south of Grand Island along Highway 34.
Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation and Central Platte Natural Resource District will join the city and county in coordinating the effort and providing funds and resources for the project, expected to cost $630,000.
The four agencies plan to widen ditches and add culverts in the area to direct water southward toward the Wood River Diversion.
Hall County is expected to contribute roughly $85,000.
GIAEDC, CPNRD and a Platte Valley Assessment District recently created by the city will each contribute $180,000.
Dave Taylor, GIAEDC president, told Hall County Commissioners Tuesday the project has been “kicked down the road for a long time.”
“This drainage is very much needed for our future,” he said. “You all know how far north and west this project is actually going to affect and fix, and how the natural drainage is out there.”
More than 5 acres of detention had to be set aside for six lots that were recently completed, Taylor said.
“When you use up that much acreage because of a drainage problem, this is going to fix all of that and make that much more land available for us to sell out there,” he said.
City Public Works Director John Collins explained to Hall County Commissioners Tuesday that the project began with property owners’ complaints.
“We had about a half dozen property owners that were just outside the city limits to the south emailing council and a couple of them even showed up,” Collins said.
The city could not tackle the project alone because the properties are just outside the city limits, Collins said.
There were also funding issues.
The easiest solution was to bring together all agencies involved.
“We found that, with the NRD, if we did a larger project, basically moving drainage down a little bit, it would help clear a lot of the farmland, which would increase yield and therefore increase its valuation and potential for development,” he said.
This is the city’s first attempt at bringing the four entities together, Collins said.
“We really need to get it executed and going, otherwise this deal’s going to fall apart,” he said. “Everybody has something again because it’s provides backbone drainage for this whole area south of Grand Island, including the industrial park.”
County Commissioner Jane Richardson supported the project.
“I feel this is badly needed,” she said. “Anytime you can get four different entities to work together like this, it’s a win-win-win-win. It looks like our share of the pie is lower than several of the other entities involved.”
Grand Island City Council approved the agreement as part of its consent agenda.
With the agreement approved by the city and the county, Collins said it will go to the GIAEDC and NPNRD boards for approval.
