City delays bid on $8 million airport sewer replacement project

The city of Grand Island is delaying bids for an $8 million sewer replacement project at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
The delay is due to concerns about dewatering, Public Works Director John Collins told The Independent.
“We had a couple of potential bidders ask questions about dewatering. To ensure they had a clear understanding of the project, we decided to schedule a meeting of all potential bidders. This takes some time to set up, so we delayed the bid opening. This should make it more likely the project will succeed,” Collins said.
Dewatering is the removal of surface water from a construction site.
In construction, water is pumped from wells or sumps to temporarily lower the groundwater levels and allow excavation in dry and stable conditions below natural groundwater level.
Merrick County also has concerns about dewatering.
County Commissioner Ron Peterson reported at Tuesday’s Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting a conversation he’d had with City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz.
“There’s apparently been some issues in the past when we’ve dewatered and the water has flowed into Merrick County and they’ve got to work out that process in terms of where that water flows to when they dewater,” Peterson said. “He thinks it’s going to get solved, but they’re postponing the bidding process until they know that for sure.”
In August, the City Council and the county board each approved an interlocal agreement with Hall County Airport Authority that would dedicate American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project.
Though estimated to cost roughly $8 million, a more accurate total cost is not yet known, as cost for construction materials is increasing due to demand and inflation.
Hall County was awarded $11.9 million in ARPA funds and Grand Island was awarded $10.6 million, with each entity receiving half of the total amount this year.
The funds can be used for infrastructure projects.
The sewer system is on land owned by the county and under HCAA jurisdiction.
The agreement provides for the construction and financing of the replacement sanitary sewer system, which, upon completion, will be owned and operated by the city.
The project is expected to start in 2022 and be completed in 2023.
It is a critical project for the airport, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson said on Aug. 18.
“We have a system that is 79 years old,” Olson said. “It could go tomorrow. It could go next month. It could go next year. But I’ll tell you this. Every day we delay, our odds of this happening become higher and higher.”
CNRA’s sewer collection system originates with the Army Air Corps base and was built during World War II.
The majority of its infrastructure is estimated to be between 50 and 75 years old.
It consists of roughly 24,900 linear feet of sanitary sewer.
Many areas of the private gravity infrastructure have degraded and since become defective.
Other facilities such as the Law Enforcement Training Center and State Patrol Academy also benefit from the sewer system.
The sewer system has been categorized “Grade F” for “theoretical failure,” Collins told the Hall County Airport Authority on Aug. 18, meaning that “risk of a catastrophic failure is higher than acceptable.”