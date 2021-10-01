City delays bid on $8 million airport sewer replacement project

In August, the City Council and the county board each approved an interlocal agreement with Hall County Airport Authority that would dedicate American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project.

Though estimated to cost roughly $8 million, a more accurate total cost is not yet known, as cost for construction materials is increasing due to demand and inflation.

Hall County was awarded $11.9 million in ARPA funds and Grand Island was awarded $10.6 million, with each entity receiving half of the total amount this year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The funds can be used for infrastructure projects.

The sewer system is on land owned by the county and under HCAA jurisdiction.

The agreement provides for the construction and financing of the replacement sanitary sewer system, which, upon completion, will be owned and operated by the city.

The project is expected to start in 2022 and be completed in 2023.

It is a critical project for the airport, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson said on Aug. 18.