City gets $1 million donation from JBS USA

McCoy showed illustrations of what the completed playground will look like.

It will be more than 7,800 square feet, with rubber tile safety surfacing.

“It’s very low maintenance, which is very nice for our Parks and Rec staff, but also it promotes accessibility for those that maybe can’t go over the wood chips or are in wheelchairs,” he said.

It is envisioned to be “a destination playground for a destination park” with a noticeable visual impact, McCoy said.

“You can see the bright colors, and three levels of play features,” he said.

It will boast numerous elements, such as slides, swings and climbers, as well as “musical features.”

“There’s numerous features that really promote the use of imagination,” McCoy said.

The playground is designed for everyone, he said, with such features as a handicap-accessible spinner.

The features are separated by age groups, McCoy said.

The new playground is expected to be completed by early next summer.

McCoy also detailed the expansion of the Beltline trail east to the JBS Swift facility.