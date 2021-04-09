City greenhouse, park gardens need volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help in the Grand Island city greenhouse and park gardens.
In the greenhouse, help is needed to propagate plants and with transplanting and planting containers in the park gardens. Later, help also will be needed with maintaining the parks. Those who volunteer can use the amount of time that fits their schedule between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. No experience is necessary.
Those interested in volunteering may visit the greenhouse, 1707 W. Oklahoma Ave., to pick up an application. Call Brad Foster at 308-380-1132 for more information.
