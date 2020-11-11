City hires designer for trail expansion to JBS plant

Grand Island’s John Brownell Beltline Trail is getting an expansion.

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved Alfred Benesch & Company of Grand Island to design and provide construction management for the expansion.

The contract amount is $98,849.

JBS USA donated $1 million, via its Hometown Strong program, to the city to expand the trail east to its JBS Swift plant.

The funds will also be used for a new playground at the city’s Veterans Sports Complex.

“They would get started right away and hopefully start the project next year,” City Parks Director Todd McCoy told council members.

Councilman Chuck Haase asked if the expense was necessary for just a design.

McCoy explained it is typical for the city, as it would be a burden for the city itself to take on design of the project.