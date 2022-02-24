City honors Grand Island High, Northwest state bowling teams

Grand Island Senior High and Northwest’s boys bowling champions were honored by Grand Island City Council Tuesday.

Council President Vaughn Minton presented GISH bowling team members, head coach Paul Lee and assistant coach Brad Earnest with certificates at Tuesday’s council meeting.

In the finals, GISH defeated Northwest 3-1 to bring home the championship trophy and the gold medal, Minton explained.

It was the GISH team’s first year competing. It is the second year Northwest has competed in the finals, Northwest coach Ann Beckmann noted.

Finding out he would be recognizing the teams, Minton said his first thought was, “A bowling team? I didn’t know we had a bowling team.”

“Hats off to the Grand Island Senior team for being on the championship team, and hats off to Northwest for going to state as well and making them work for it,” Minton said, to applause from a full audience at City Hall.

In other business:

Nikodym Super Bowl project

A redevelopment plan and tax increment financing application for the former Super Bowl Fun Center site was approved unanimously Tuesday by the council.

Owner John Nikodym plans to ready 46 new lots for development, along with two new streets, and a major remodeling of the old Super Bowl building itself.

The project, expected to cost about $21.3 million, will use $15.4 million in private funds and is pursuing $5.8 million in TIF support.

TIF will be used for infrastructure upgrades.

The building will be remodeled to become The Ark Christian Event Center and HeBrews cafe, and host Nikodym’s private car collection.

“If you think about it, as a bowling alley, I don’t know how many birthday parties I went to as a kid there, and my dad’s retirement party,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity said. “It fits into that same thing, but without all the regular traffic of the bowling alley.”

New lots will help with the local housing shortage, Nikodym told the council Tuesday.

“This side of town, the east side, there’s not a lot of residential properties available. All the action seems to be on the west side,” he said. “I think there’s a need for this on this side of town.”

Nikodym emphasized that the project cannot be done without TIF support.

Grand Island resident Yolanda Powers voiced concerns about the project, saying she found the proposed names for the site “objectionable.”

“I’m a firm believer in the separation of church and state, and I don’t believe we need to get involved in financing what seems to be exclusionary by its name,” she said. “If other names come up that are more welcoming, I would certainly appreciate it.”

Nikodym explained the names are only thematic, based on his personal beliefs, and the new business would not be exclusionary.

Powers was also concerned about providing TIF financing for a privately funded project, and questioned the income the site would generate compared to the TIF being invested.

Council member Mitch Nickerson commended Nikodym on his “thorough and comprehensive plan”

“It not only meets our housing needs, as we’ve talked about, which is very important in the city, but also does give us a good community meeting place, which is equally important,” he said. “There’s been a lot of concern about what was going to happen to that property and I think this plan hits it out of the park.”

Children’s Museum

Grand Island Children’s Museum is pursuing the former National Guard building on Old Potash Highway at Ryder Park as its permanent location.

A resolution for an agreement on an option to lease the site was approved unanimously by the council Tuesday.

City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz told the council that talks for leasing the property began in 2020.

A memorandum of understanding was brought to the council in July 2021.

“With the advent of the pandemic, negotiations kind of stalled at that point until, in 2021, they re-contacted me and wanted to pursue negotiations to acquire the armory,” he said.

If the option to lease is exercised, according to the memorandum, Children’s Museum would occupy the property for 10 years with the option to extend the term for two additional 10-year periods.

The museum would pay $100 rent per year to the city.

To exercise the option to lease the property, the museum must show they’ve obtained pledges and donations of at least $7 million by Jan. 1, 2023.

“If they can show that, they would have until March 1, 2023, to exercise an option to lease the property,” Janulewicz explained.

During the lease period, the museum will have the option to purchase the building from the city at a cost of $557,500.

“If they give notice that they intend to exercise the option to purchase the property and the city would agree to that, at that point it would need to go through the public remonstrance period,” he said. “The city would need to give notice to the public of the intent to sell the property and the public would have the right to file a petition objecting to the sale of the property.”

The building and land were purchased by the city in June 2018 for $459,900, and are currently used by the Parks and Recreation Department for equipment storage.

