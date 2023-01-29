CIty hopes for good turnout at comprehensive plan meeting Tuesday; online survey available as well

When three open-house meetings were held in late October to get input on Grand Island’s comprehensive plan update, attendance was dismal.

That’s why officials are hoping for a much better turnout Tuesday night.

At a Hall County Regional Planning Commission meeting in December, Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants talked about the Jan. 31 public meeting. “And we’d love to see as many people there as possible,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity in person to meet with the consultants and let them know what you like about Grand Island, what you don’t like about Grand Island and what you would like to see Grand Island become, or how you would like to see it develop,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity said this week.

Why do Nabity and Marvin want to see a good turnout Tuesday night?

“Well, we’re a city of over 50,000 people,” Nabity said. “If we only have 10 or 12 people show up, we’re going to have the opinions of 10 or 12 people. That is not representative of the city.”

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend.

Attendees will have an opportunity to mark up maps and comment on growth in the community.

The comprehensive plan team, including employees of Marvin Planning Consultants, will be on hand to answer questions. Marvin Planning is based in David City.

The plan’s last significant update was in 2004.

Comprehensive plans provide important input to city leaders in deciding how the community’s going to develop and where it’s going to develop. Priorities are formed for such things as infrastructure expansion “because those are the things that lead to development in certain areas,” Nabity said.

Developers tend to look for land “that has everything in place, so that they can minimize their overall cost,” Nabity said. “If you go two miles outside of town and you’ve got to run sewer and water lines two miles, that’s a lot of cost. That makes it difficult to develop that property.”

So infrastructure expansion leads to development.

A comprehensive plan is the basis for zoning regulations. “State law requires a comprehensive plan for any entity that wants to exercise zoning regulations,” Nabity said.

At the December meeting, Marvin noted that Hastings’ public involvement, in its comprehensive plan, has been greater than Grand Island’s.

Tuesday night will not be the final public meeting. “But these early meetings can be kind of key to help setting the tone for the whole plan,” Nabity said.

The consultants will take the input and use it to form policy statements and goals. They then try to “create a plan that the community can support,” Nabity said.

In a news release, Marvin said, “The Comprehensive Plan covers all aspects of growth from land use to economic development, housing, parks and recreation, public safety, public health, and more. We want to hear from people living and working in Grand island about their vision for the future.”

Public also encouraged to answer survey

Grand Island residents are also strongly encouraged to go online to answer a community survey regarding the comprehensive plan update.

The survey may be found at surveymonkey.com/r/GICompPlan for the English version or www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrandIslandenespanol for the Spanish version.

There are also additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website at tinyurl.com/gicompplan.

The website has two tools for participation:

MindMixer

Crowdsource map

MindMixer is an interactive engagement tool that allows people to discuss ideas and issues digitally as opposed to being at a face-to-face meeting. Gift prizes will be available for people who use the tool.

“Crowdsource mapping allows individuals to identify key issues, positives, negatives, etc., and to tell the consulting team your story as well as pinpoint key areas of concern. Photos can also be uploaded from your phone to this website to better emphasize the issue,” says a news release.

Finally, visitors to the website can upload general pictures of the “Good, Bad, and the Ugly” of Grand Island to the website for review. “Please indicate the reason for the upload,” says the release.

“The consulting team really wants to hear from the public regarding Grand Island. This is an excellent opportunity for people to have their voice heard,” Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants says in a statement.

Plans call for the online survey to close around the end of February.