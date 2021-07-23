City looks toward Claude Road expansion, roundabout to solve Diers traffic problems

The traffic at the Diers Avenue and State Street intersection long has been a problem.

A solution is being considered: an extension of Claude Road to State Street culminating in a roundabout.

Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins detailed the potential project at a budget study session of the Grand Island City Council on Tuesday.

The proposal does not appear in a list of planned 2021-22 public works projects.

“We’ll put a roundabout at State and Claude, which gives us the circulation we need so traffic will be forced to turn right,” Collins said. “Diers will be right-in or right-out, as will all the driveways along to this roundabout, and that will let them have the circulation to come back to (Highway) 281.”

The only way to address the problem at Diers is to restrict turning movement, he said.

With the roundabout, there would be no left turn onto or from Diers from any direction.

“We would also have to restrict the left-turn movements in and out of the commercial drives for 100 or 200 feet or so along Diers, and that would fix the problems,” Collins said.

There also would be medians on State and Diers to control movement.

