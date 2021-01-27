City of Grand Island approves American Airlines for Central Nebraska Regional Airport contract

American Airlines will continue to be the Essential Air Service provider for Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
Grand Island City Council members approved the recommendation from the Hall County Airport Authority during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The Airport Authority approved making the recommendation at its Jan. 20 meeting.
Proposals for the upcoming contract also were received from SkyWest Airlines and Boutique Air.
“This is the first time in 10 years that we’ve had more than one bid,” CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson told the council.
The airport’s next Essential Air Service contract, through a program subsidized by the U.S. Department of Transportation that guarantees commercial air service to small communities, will start July 1.
American has been with CNRA for nearly 10 years and provides flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport twice daily.
“They look forward to serving Grand Island for many years to come,” Olson said. “We’ve had them for 10 years and truly they live by those words.”
The U.S. DOT subsidy for Year 1 of the contract would be $1.01 million, followed by $462,981 for Year 2.
This is an overall increase of $380,000 from American’s current contract, and is due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
“I was expecting a much higher subsidy level for their first year,” Olson said.
The recommendation will next go to the U.S. Department of Transportation for approval.
American provides 12 weekly round trips through American’s regional brand, American Eagle, which uses a 50-seat regional jet.
This service could be increased to 65-seat jets or greater depending on demand and the season, Olson said.
“For the last two years I don’t think we’ve had any less than 13 round trips per week, and it’s gone up as high as 18 round trips per week,” he said.
Through American, customers will have access to 345 cities, 56 countries and more than 6,900 daily departures.
“They will offer between 750 and 900 daily departures to nearly 225 destinations. That’s every day,” Olson said.
An additional gateway could be added in the future, he said.
Councilman Chuck Haase applauded CNRA for its services.
“When American came in here 10 years ago and offered the Dallas/Fort Worth flight, I think it’s been a game changer for a lot of the flights,” Haase said. “In my experience, we’ve found cheaper flights out of Grand Island than driving to Omaha.”
Olson, on behalf of the airport, thanked the council for its support and the city for its service in helping the airport to provide the regional services.
In other business:
n The City Council approved a zoning change for 3225 Wildwood Drive, Lewis Acres Subdivision, from general business and transitional agriculture to manufacturing estates zone.
The change would allow Station 31 LLC to locate a truck terminal and distribution facility at the site, Chad Nabity, regional planning director, wrote in a memo to the council.
Other sites are also zoned as ME, including the original Platte Valley Industrial Park.
It is also consistent with the city’s gateway corridor overlay, which is designed to protect the entrance to the city.
“This rezoning will make the zoning on this lot consistent with the lot boundaries,” Nabity wrote, “and consistent with the intent of the gateway corridor overlay.”
— City Council approved an ordinance discontinuing Sanitary Sewer District 545 in the Parkview Subdivision.
Property owners there had requested creation of a sanitary sewer district on the south side of Pioneer Boulevard, east of Blaine Street due to failing septic systems.
The new district was created Oct. 13 and would have eliminated eight septic tanks and provide services to 16 lots.
City staff recommended that the district be discontinued so work could be combined with the south interceptor project, Public Works Director John Collins said.
The south interceptor is nearing capacity and is expected to be replaced in 2030 with a higher capacity pipeline.
Combining construction of the Parkview sanitary sewer main with the south interceptor project would significantly reduce costs for the Parkview project.
“This was a hard decision to come to,” Collins said. “There were many meetings and there was much discussion.”
He told council members that the discontinuation will not greatly affect property owners in the subdivision until the rehabilitation project is completed.