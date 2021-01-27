City of Grand Island approves American Airlines for Central Nebraska Regional Airport contract

American Airlines will continue to be the Essential Air Service provider for Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Grand Island City Council members approved the recommendation from the Hall County Airport Authority during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The Airport Authority approved making the recommendation at its Jan. 20 meeting.

Proposals for the upcoming contract also were received from SkyWest Airlines and Boutique Air.

“This is the first time in 10 years that we’ve had more than one bid,” CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson told the council.

The airport’s next Essential Air Service contract, through a program subsidized by the U.S. Department of Transportation that guarantees commercial air service to small communities, will start July 1.

American has been with CNRA for nearly 10 years and provides flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport twice daily.

“They look forward to serving Grand Island for many years to come,” Olson said. “We’ve had them for 10 years and truly they live by those words.”

The U.S. DOT subsidy for Year 1 of the contract would be $1.01 million, followed by $462,981 for Year 2.