City of Grand Island celebrates Arbor Day

“We have a few down at the arboretum, and it’s one of our biggest trees we have comments from, when it gets its fall colors,” Burrows said. “I thought, this park doesn’t have a lot of color in the fall, so let’s start putting some colorful trees here.”

DAR Regent DeAnna Gillian Way recited a poem by May Bryant titled “Arbor Day” and offered a prayer at the event.

“It was very honoring to be able to plant a tree in our parks,” Way said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DAR always has valued conservation and planting trees.

“In fact, for the nation’s 250th anniversary, which is in 2026, the DAR is planting trees 150 miles from Pittsburgh along the route to Washington, D.C., honoring our revolutionary day patriots,” Way said.

City Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy called Friday’s celebration “a beautiful event.”

“It’s a beautiful day to plant a tree,” McCoy said. “Arbor Day is something we embrace in the Parks and Recreation Department.”

Trees improve the quality of life, and have many other benefits for the community, he said.