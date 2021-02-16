 Skip to main content
City of Grand Island closures and cancellations
The inclement weather and Grand Island Utilities Department’s rolling blackouts have led the city of Grand Island to close some of its buildings and to cancel Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

In a news release, the city said the Grand Island Public Library is closed Tuesday along with the City Fieldhouse. However, the fieldhouse will be open for COVID-19 vaccinations conducted by the Central District Health Department from now until 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the closures, Tuesday night’s city council study session has been canceled.

