City of Grand Island considers need for hiring full-time translators

The majority of these employees are “just verbal translating,” Schmid said.

Help with written materials in other languages is provided through such local nonprofits as Heartland United Way, Literacy Council of Grand Island and Multicultural Coalition.

Norma Hernandez has worked at City Hall for 14 years, with 11 years at administration and three years as administrative assistant for the Planning Department.

She is not an interpreter, but, among her efforts, does Spanish-language translations for city broadcasts and assists other departments.

For Public Works, she has done interviews with construction workers.

At times, her job can be “hectic,” Hernandez told council members.

She said she could not say which department she does the most translating for, since she doesn’t keep track.

“When I get a call or they come and find me to translate, a lot of times, just because I’ve been here for so long, I can answer the question right away or (tell them) who to call to answer the question,” Hernandez said.

Council member Chuck Haase asked what effect hiring full-time translators might have on the city’s budget.