City of Grand Island considers need for hiring full-time translators

The city of Grand Island is considering hiring full-time translators.
The city currently offers a stipend to its bilingual employees who can provide translation services.
Per the city’s bilingual pay policy (Sec 5.09), employees who are proficient in an approved second language are paid $1,500 per calendar year.
This does not include employees who have been hired as interpreters.
“Department directors determine, by their operations, what the needs are, what languages they need approved, how many folks they want to test, and human resources does the testing,” Human Resources Director Aaron Schmid told Grand Island City Council members at a special work session on Aug. 10.
Employees need to test to collect the pay.
Testing is primarily “a conversation between the tester and the employee,” Schmid said.
Using 2019 U.S. Census Bureau statistics, Schmid noted that 62% of Grand Island is “white alone” and 31.6% is Hispanic or Latino.
The city has 23 employees receiving the bilingual stipend.
This includes two in emergency management, two at Grand Island Public Library, one in the Planning Department, four in the Streets Department, and 13 in the Police Department, including eight officers and three sergeants.
The majority of these employees are “just verbal translating,” Schmid said.
Help with written materials in other languages is provided through such local nonprofits as Heartland United Way, Literacy Council of Grand Island and Multicultural Coalition.
Norma Hernandez has worked at City Hall for 14 years, with 11 years at administration and three years as administrative assistant for the Planning Department.
She is not an interpreter, but, among her efforts, does Spanish-language translations for city broadcasts and assists other departments.
For Public Works, she has done interviews with construction workers.
At times, her job can be “hectic,” Hernandez told council members.
She said she could not say which department she does the most translating for, since she doesn’t keep track.
“When I get a call or they come and find me to translate, a lot of times, just because I’ve been here for so long, I can answer the question right away or (tell them) who to call to answer the question,” Hernandez said.
Council member Chuck Haase asked what effect hiring full-time translators might have on the city’s budget.
“I was aware of this (bilingual subsidy) plan. I didn’t know if it was 25 or 50 (people). I have no idea,” Haase said. “My question really is about, are we just layering one thing on top of another, and do we need all the layers? Are we even utilizing all the layers?”
He asked if full-time translators would replace bilingual speakers receiving the stipend, or if the city’s hiring practices need to change to reflect the population.
“Do we need to have 31% of our employees be Hispanic, who can speak both languages?” he said. “Maybe two translators full-time isn’t the right answer. Maybe 10 is.”
Schmid noted that city job descriptions when posted include “bilingual preferred.”
Council member Mitch Nickerson said there is no question on “the need for translation and people who can speak a second language,” especially when it comes to emergency services and situations.
“One in every three people is going to be Hispanic,” Nickerson said. “Having the advantage of being able to speak their language can save lives. You can’t really put a price tag on that. What we’re paying collectively is more value to save that life if we have someone who speaks that language.”
Council member Vaughn Minton called it “a valuable service” for the city’s customers.
“It’s one thing to have someone come in and use a language line, and there’s expense for that, but what you’re not seeing is their expression or their hands,” Vaughn said.
“You get into situations where emotions come involved, and a language line does not pick that up. The personal touch, having a translator right there, means a lot to these people.”