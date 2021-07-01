City of Grand Island Fourth of July holiday hours

Grand Island City Hall, the Utilities Service Center, Grand Island Public Library, public transit office and CRANE, street and fleet office, wastewater treatment, solid waste, and Grand Island Police Department service desk (call 911 for emergencies) will be closed Monday in observance of Fourth of July, resuming normal business hours on Tuesday, July 6.

Heartland Public Shooting Park is closed on Mondays. Jackrabbit Run Golf Course will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday with normal hours on Monday. Island Oasis and Lincoln Pool will be open normal hours on Sunday and Monday.