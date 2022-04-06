City of Grand Island hires Spanish translator, grants administrator

City of Grand Island has filled two new full-time positions created in this budget year: a Spanish language interpreter/translator, and a grants administrator.

The interpreter/translator is located in customer service at the utility building at 1306 W. Third St. The position is supported with enterprise funds.

The grants administrator is located in the city’s Finance Department. The position is funded by administrative fees associated with grants.

Both positions are supervised by Assistant Finance Director Brian Schultz.

Spanish interpreter/translator

Deniss Guerrero, started last week, on March 28, as the city’s Spanish-language interpreter and translator, said Schultz.

Guerrero is a former Grand Island Public Schools employee, serving as paraeducator and as a translator.

“She’s got a little background already in doing some of those things,” said Schultz.

Among her duties, Guerrero is responsible for readying all Spanish-speaking and Spanish-written documents.

“We’ve already made some changes that all press releases are now going out in Spanish,” said Schultz. “We’re going to have more written materials available in person, and hopefully a lot of our PDFs and other things that historically would have been unavailable in Spanish.”

He added, “She’s already hit the ground running for us on some of our written stuff.”

This will greatly aid the city’s online efforts, said Schultz.

“You can make a website change, but if there’s attachments like a PDF or a spreadsheet, those things don’t necessarily always translate through Google or something,” he said. “We’re just trying to make ourselves more accessible to our Spanish-speaking and readying folks.”

Guerrero will provide interpretation for the community and City Hall visitors.

“I know as more and more people find that she is here in City Hall, that they will take advantage of her oral translation, as well,” Schultz said.

Grants administrator

Libby Finochiaro started in December as the city’s grants administrator.

Finochiaro previously served at East Central District Health Department in Columbus, and has a social service background.

“She has a really good background with the health department she’s coming from, so she gets the grant compliance really well, and she has a good mind for the future of ways we can maybe do some stuff around here,” said Schultz.

With a grants administrator, the city will be able to maximize potential funding opportunities, said Schultz.

“Our big thing at this point is getting her familiar with all of our moving parts that we have, where we currently take advantage of grants and opportunities and where we could take better advantage of them,” he said.

Finochiaro’s responsibilities are many.

“With a lot of the federal dollars we’ve been getting from the government, she’ll be involved in making sure our reporting and compliance is up-to-date and accurate, and helping find grant opportunities where maybe we’ve not had staff time or people don’t have that skillset to write grants in a manner that, when they’re competitive, that we can be awarded those grants,” said Schultz.

It is the taxpayers who will benefit from these efforts.

“We’re trying to take as much advantage of the dollars outside of our local area as we possibly can to hopefully, in the long term, mitigate property tax relief and general tax relief,” he said.

As grants administrator, Finochiaro will play an important role in the city’s finances and its financial future.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what our new administration is going to shape up to after the general election and we’ll bring some of that to whoever’s in those seats and make some long-term decision making for our strategic planning,” said Schultz.

Finochiaro also may be able to help support Grand Island Police Department efforts.

“She sees those needs of, say, what the social workers in our area might see, that maybe she could help be a resource and collaborate with our police,” said Schultz. “While we’re currently short staffed in police, we’re going to try to find non-uniformed officer ways of helping to support them.”

Both Guerrero and Finochiaro are welcome additions to the city, said Schultz.

“Deniss is just starting her second week here and she seems very excited and is eager to do as much as she can to help us out, and I know Libby feels very strongly the same way,” he said. “I’m excited to see what they’re able to contribute to us, not only in the short term but for our long term growth, as well.”

