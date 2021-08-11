City of Grand Island readies to transfer veterans cemetery to state

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Further consideration also will have to be considered for irrigation easements.

“Between now and when this property actually gets transferred, we will have more discussions with the state to further clarify and define those easements,” Janulewicz said.

Council member Chuck Haase applauded the transfer.

“I’m just grateful the city’s able to work with everyone involved and try and get a veterans cemetery here in Grand Island,” he said.

“Between Omaha and Maxwell, this is a good location, and there’s one in Alliance in well. This is a great thing for us in central Nebraska.”

Council member Mark Stelk called the decision “a proud moment” for the veterans of Grand Island and Hall County.

“During this process we’ve gone through in the last four years, it’s been very difficult,” Stelk said. “There’s been a rift between the veterans at the sailors’ home and the city, and I think this mends the field a little bit.”

He added, “I’m really glad to see the city do this, and the state to allow us to proceed.”

The deadline for the local match for the funds was Aug. 1.