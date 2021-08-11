City of Grand Island readies to transfer veterans cemetery to state

Grand Island’s Veterans Home Cemetery soon will become state property.
Grand Island City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to allow for the conveyance of the city property at Capital Avenue to the state.
City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz explained that the transfer is necessary for the site to be eligible for federal funding to be expanded into a state cemetery site with national shrine standards.
“The process is, the state has applied to the veterans administration and National Cemetery Administration for a grant to develop a new state cemetery at that location,” he said.
“If the grant is successful, the feds will issue what’s called a grant opportunity letter to the state, and at that time, this ordinance would allow the property to be conveyed to the state,” Janulewicz said.
Hall County Hero Flight Association completed fundraising in July for the $750,000 local match for the $7.5 million U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs project.
The funds were presented to the Nebraska Department of Affairs on July 28.
“To apply for that grant, the state must show that it either has legal title to the property or will have legal title to the property,” Janulewicz said.
The transfer will take place “without the city receiving financial consideration,” he added.
Further consideration also will have to be considered for irrigation easements.
“Between now and when this property actually gets transferred, we will have more discussions with the state to further clarify and define those easements,” Janulewicz said.
Council member Chuck Haase applauded the transfer.
“I’m just grateful the city’s able to work with everyone involved and try and get a veterans cemetery here in Grand Island,” he said.
“Between Omaha and Maxwell, this is a good location, and there’s one in Alliance in well. This is a great thing for us in central Nebraska.”
Council member Mark Stelk called the decision “a proud moment” for the veterans of Grand Island and Hall County.
“During this process we’ve gone through in the last four years, it’s been very difficult,” Stelk said. “There’s been a rift between the veterans at the sailors’ home and the city, and I think this mends the field a little bit.”
He added, “I’m really glad to see the city do this, and the state to allow us to proceed.”
The deadline for the local match for the funds was Aug. 1.
To help meet the deadline, Hall County approved meeting the difference through inheritance tax funds, which would be repaid using Grand Island Tourism’s lodging tax dollars.