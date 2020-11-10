 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Grand Island ready for snow removal operations
0 comments
featured

City of Grand Island ready for snow removal operations

{{featured_button_text}}

Snow is inevitable.

Knowing this, the city of Grand Island has been readying to begin snow removal operations when the first flurries fall.

On a GITV broadcast Monday, Mayor Roger Steele explained that snow removal plans have been in place for months.

“Many of you are probably starting to think about winter and snow,” Steele said. “The Grand Island Street Maintenance Division started planning for snow removal months ago.”

He added, “Keeping our city streets open when there is snow is a high priority for the city.”

Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan detailed Monday what the city does when it’s time to remove snow.

“The goal of winter operations for the streets division is to return roadways to safe driving condition as efficiently as possible,” Callahan said.

There are two priorities for snow removal in the city.

First are the city’s snow emergency routes. These are cleared when there is more than 2 inches of snow accumulated.

“When plowing emergency snow routes, it is important to clear the road completely,” Callahan said. “This means vehicles should not be parked on the street. When a snow emergency is declared, parking on these routes is banned and residents should remove their vehicles.”

All other areas of town, including local streets and residential areas, are plowed only if there is 3 inches of snow or more accumulated on the roadway within a 24-hour period.

The streets division is responsible for maintaining more than 940 lane miles of roadway in the city, Callahan said.

“To achieve our winter operation goal, city crews will work around the clock if necessary,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Preparation for winter operations starts “well before bad weather hits,” Callahan said.

This includes operational plans and route map updates, checking on and repairing equipment, ensuring a fully stocked supply of ice control materials and installing snow fence in areas that are prone to drifting.

Callahan said the first defense against slick or snow-covered roadways is ice control.

The city has a storage building that can hold roughly 1,000 tons of ice control material.

Five trucks are used to spread material on major roadways and intersections.

Road salt is used until the temperature drops below 20 degrees. Then, materials with a lower freezing point are mixed with the salt to increase its effectiveness.

“If snow accumulates more than 2 inches, plowing operations will begin,” she said.

A variety of equipment is used for plowing snow, Callahan said, including truck plows, motor graders, loaders and pickups with plows.

The final operation for clearing snow is hauling snow from the downtown area.

“This operation is performed at night when there is less traffic,” Callahan said.

Grand Island citizens can help during winter snows by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks; piling snow on yards and private property, not roadways; keeping fire hydrants accessible; removing snow around mailboxes to allow for delivery; planning alternate parking; and staying home when weather is bad.

Callahan has been the superintendent of the city’s street maintenance division and its fleet services division for nine years.

She has an engineering degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and holds a Class A street superintendent license.

Callahan has served as a member of the Nebraska Asphalt Conference Planning Committee, the Nebraska Winter Maintenance Conference Planning Committee and on the Grand Island Public Schools Academy of Engineering and Technology advisory board.

For more information on winter weather operations, visit the city’s website at https://www.grand-island.com/departments/public-works/street/snow-and-ice-removal.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District
Grand Island Local News

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District

  • Updated

At a community update Friday morning — broadcast on GITV, the city’s public access channel — Teresa Anderson said there have been 3,468 cases since the pandemic began. Of these cases, there have been 2,371 recoveries and 67 deaths. This week, she said, there have been 181 new cases — 599 in the past 14 days.

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19
Grand Island Local News

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19

  • Updated

Not long after they met online eight years ago, Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger knew they’d get married. He gave her a diamond ring in 2014. Filsinger had told a friend, “I’ll marry her anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” For years, the couple envisioned a destination wedding in Alaska or on a sailboat at sunset, but they never picked a date. We were waiting for the perfect time and the perfect place to get married, but we weren’t real worried about setting a date. We thought we had forever,” Moeller said.They were wrong.

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community
Grand Island Local News

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community

Since 2013, Carlos Barcenas has served on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education. He said that while some of his fellow board members serve by testifying before the Legislature on various educational issues, he is able to use his “assets and gifts” as a bilingual board member to serve the entire Grand Island community, including the Latino population.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts