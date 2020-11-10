City of Grand Island ready for snow removal operations

Snow is inevitable.
Knowing this, the city of Grand Island has been readying to begin snow removal operations when the first flurries fall.
On a GITV broadcast Monday, Mayor Roger Steele explained that snow removal plans have been in place for months.
“Many of you are probably starting to think about winter and snow,” Steele said. “The Grand Island Street Maintenance Division started planning for snow removal months ago.”
He added, “Keeping our city streets open when there is snow is a high priority for the city.”
Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan detailed Monday what the city does when it’s time to remove snow.
“The goal of winter operations for the streets division is to return roadways to safe driving condition as efficiently as possible,” Callahan said.
There are two priorities for snow removal in the city.
First are the city’s snow emergency routes. These are cleared when there is more than 2 inches of snow accumulated.
“When plowing emergency snow routes, it is important to clear the road completely,” Callahan said. “This means vehicles should not be parked on the street. When a snow emergency is declared, parking on these routes is banned and residents should remove their vehicles.”
All other areas of town, including local streets and residential areas, are plowed only if there is 3 inches of snow or more accumulated on the roadway within a 24-hour period.
The streets division is responsible for maintaining more than 940 lane miles of roadway in the city, Callahan said.
“To achieve our winter operation goal, city crews will work around the clock if necessary,” she said.
Preparation for winter operations starts “well before bad weather hits,” Callahan said.
This includes operational plans and route map updates, checking on and repairing equipment, ensuring a fully stocked supply of ice control materials and installing snow fence in areas that are prone to drifting.
Callahan said the first defense against slick or snow-covered roadways is ice control.
The city has a storage building that can hold roughly 1,000 tons of ice control material.
Five trucks are used to spread material on major roadways and intersections.
Road salt is used until the temperature drops below 20 degrees. Then, materials with a lower freezing point are mixed with the salt to increase its effectiveness.
“If snow accumulates more than 2 inches, plowing operations will begin,” she said.
A variety of equipment is used for plowing snow, Callahan said, including truck plows, motor graders, loaders and pickups with plows.
The final operation for clearing snow is hauling snow from the downtown area.
“This operation is performed at night when there is less traffic,” Callahan said.
Grand Island citizens can help during winter snows by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks; piling snow on yards and private property, not roadways; keeping fire hydrants accessible; removing snow around mailboxes to allow for delivery; planning alternate parking; and staying home when weather is bad.
Callahan has been the superintendent of the city’s street maintenance division and its fleet services division for nine years.
She has an engineering degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and holds a Class A street superintendent license.
Callahan has served as a member of the Nebraska Asphalt Conference Planning Committee, the Nebraska Winter Maintenance Conference Planning Committee and on the Grand Island Public Schools Academy of Engineering and Technology advisory board.
For more information on winter weather operations, visit the city’s website at https://www.grand-island.com/departments/public-works/street/snow-and-ice-removal.
