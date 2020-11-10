City of Grand Island ready for snow removal operations

Snow is inevitable.

Knowing this, the city of Grand Island has been readying to begin snow removal operations when the first flurries fall.

On a GITV broadcast Monday, Mayor Roger Steele explained that snow removal plans have been in place for months.

“Many of you are probably starting to think about winter and snow,” Steele said. “The Grand Island Street Maintenance Division started planning for snow removal months ago.”

He added, “Keeping our city streets open when there is snow is a high priority for the city.”

Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan detailed Monday what the city does when it’s time to remove snow.

“The goal of winter operations for the streets division is to return roadways to safe driving condition as efficiently as possible,” Callahan said.

There are two priorities for snow removal in the city.

First are the city’s snow emergency routes. These are cleared when there is more than 2 inches of snow accumulated.