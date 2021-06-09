City plans $7.85 million sewer system for Central Nebraska Regional Airport

Central Nebraska Regional Airport needs a new sanitary sewer system.

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved going forward with a $7.85 million project that will create a new sewer system at the airport.

“The condition of the system is very, very poor,” City Public Works Director John Collins said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The project will be done through an interlocal agreement that includes Hall County, which owns the property, and CNRA, which manages the property.

An interlocal agreement between agencies has not yet been completed.

Collins expects all three agencies to participate in the cost of the project.

The project is eligible for American Rescue Plan dollars.

“One of the large problems has been how to pay for this,” City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said. “There’s a statute that prevents county Airport Authority property from being subjected to taxes and assessments, so doing a special assessment is off the list.”

Other facilities such as the Law Enforcement Training Center and State Patrol Academy also benefit from the sewer system.