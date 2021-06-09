City plans $7.85 million sewer system for Central Nebraska Regional Airport

Central Nebraska Regional Airport needs a new sanitary sewer system.
Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved going forward with a $7.85 million project that will create a new sewer system at the airport.
“The condition of the system is very, very poor,” City Public Works Director John Collins said at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The project will be done through an interlocal agreement that includes Hall County, which owns the property, and CNRA, which manages the property.
An interlocal agreement between agencies has not yet been completed.
Collins expects all three agencies to participate in the cost of the project.
The project is eligible for American Rescue Plan dollars.
“One of the large problems has been how to pay for this,” City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said. “There’s a statute that prevents county Airport Authority property from being subjected to taxes and assessments, so doing a special assessment is off the list.”
Other facilities such as the Law Enforcement Training Center and State Patrol Academy also benefit from the sewer system.
“Anything north of the training academy could be imperiled by failure of that system,” Janulewicz said.
CNRA’s collection system originated with the Army Air Corps Base and built during World War II, Assistant Director of Engineering Keith Kurz said.
The majority of this infrastructure is estimated to be between 50 and 75 years old.
It consists of roughly 24,900 linear feet of sanitary sewer.
Many areas of the private gravity infrastructure have degraded and since become defective.
The two existing lift stations are near or at the end of life.
“Those pump stations lack a lot of safety features, backup features,” Kurz said. “If one of them should fail, obviously that wouldn’t be a very good day out there.”
The city started looking into the project five years ago.
In February 2017, HDR Engineering of Omaha was contracted for engineering services for the CNRA collection system rehabilitation project.
The first phase of services included evaluation, environmental records review, interviews and development of a master plan. This cost $35,550.
In May 2020, City Council approved $267,000 for final designs that include the new lift station, collection system, rehabilitation of the existing gravity sewer and abandonment of the existing system.
The project is now ready for bid solicitation.
With approval of an interlocal agreement, groundbreaking could take place this year.
“The pipes are bad enough to where it makes us a little nervous,” Collins said.
He warned that the project estimate may be greater than expected as construction costs right now are volatile due to conditions created by the pandemic.
After only a few months, Collins said, the cost went up by $50,000 to its current estimate.