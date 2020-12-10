City plans bridge joint repair projects for 2021

They are specialized repairs, Callahan noted.

“We have folks on our staff who would be more than capable of doing it, but bringing in a contractor who has the right tools and does it more often will make for a hopefully faster project,” she said.

The repairs needed are not critical, she said.

“They have shown up on inspections two times that they needed to be fixed,” Callahan said. “Since there was more than one that needed to be done, we could lump them together and make one project out of them.”

Though not critical, it is important to address repairs as soon as possible, she said.

“If you continue to let them go, then it only causes more things that will need repair and does more damage in the long term,” Callahan said. “The sooner we get to it, the better the outcome will be for the future.”

It’s good to get one more item removed from the checklist, she said.

“You can feel like the work you have to do is never ending,” Callahan said, “but there’s always more things out there to be accomplished, so it really keeps us pushing to be more efficient and prioritize the best we can so we can make sure that we’re getting as much done each year as possible.”

