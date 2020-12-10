City plans bridge joint repair projects for 2021

Several Grand Island bridges are slated for repairs in 2021.
Bridges along South Locust Street, mostly south of Highway 34, and one on Blaine Street, will have their joints repaired, Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said.
The project is estimated to cost $66,000.
“They have some joints between the bridge stacks and the actual paving,” Callahan said. “The joints need a rubber gasket or have a foam material that needs to be replaced to ensure that they’re working properly.”
Some concrete work also will be done on the bridges at that time.
“On either side, where the roadway abuts the bridge, some of that concrete is broken up, so some of that will be taken out and replaced, as well,” she said.
Bids for the project will be opened Dec. 29.
Work should be completed before the start of the Nebraska State Fair next August.
About 24 bridges total are in the city, which is fewer than most communities the size of Grand Island, Callahan said.
Each bridge is inspected once every two years.
“Once those inspections are done, if there’s maintenance items, we try to take care of them pretty quickly,” she said. “These were some maintenance repair items that had come out of the bridge inspections we had done.”
They are specialized repairs, Callahan noted.
“We have folks on our staff who would be more than capable of doing it, but bringing in a contractor who has the right tools and does it more often will make for a hopefully faster project,” she said.
The repairs needed are not critical, she said.
“They have shown up on inspections two times that they needed to be fixed,” Callahan said. “Since there was more than one that needed to be done, we could lump them together and make one project out of them.”
Though not critical, it is important to address repairs as soon as possible, she said.
“If you continue to let them go, then it only causes more things that will need repair and does more damage in the long term,” Callahan said. “The sooner we get to it, the better the outcome will be for the future.”
It’s good to get one more item removed from the checklist, she said.
“You can feel like the work you have to do is never ending,” Callahan said, “but there’s always more things out there to be accomplished, so it really keeps us pushing to be more efficient and prioritize the best we can so we can make sure that we’re getting as much done each year as possible.”
