City proposes $260M budget for 2022

The city of Grand Island proposed a $260 million budget for the 2021-22 year at a special public hearing Tuesday at City Hall.
No action was taken Tuesday. Grand Island City Council will consider the budget at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.
The original budget for the 2020-21 budget year (FY2021) was just more than $230 million, but it was amended in August to $266.7 million.
This is mainly due to February’s weather event, City Finance Director Patrick Brown said.
The budget appropriation is lower than the FY2021 amended budget.
“Overall, our budget has gone down 2.5% or $6.5 million for the year,” Brown said.
The total mill levy will decrease from 0.3650 to 0.3441.
The city has requested the same tax asking for property taxes, he said, and that decreases the mill levy from 0.34445 to 0.32359.
Community Redevelopment Authority is keeping the same mill levy, resulting in a $45,000 tax asking increase.
Total sales tax revenue is forecasted at $21.8 million for FY2022, which is a 22.5% increase over last year’s budget.
“Sales tax this year was much higher than forecast from the ’21 budget,” Brown said.
The increase was due to uncertainty about how the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in March 2020, would affect sales tax income for the 2021 year.
Sales tax receipts came in much higher than anticipated, Brown said, and that, in turn, increases the forecast for the coming year.
With one month of sales tax revenues still due, the city is at 118% of FY2021 budget.
“We’re looking at another $1.1 or $1.2 million in sales tax revenue for the month,” Brown said.
Two full-time staff members are being added to the general fund: a grants administrator and an interpreter/translator.
The grants administrator will be located in the Finance Department, and will be funded by administrative fees associated with grants.
The interpreter/translator will be located at Customer Service (utility billing) at 1306 W. Third St., and will be funded with enterprise funds.
The city also hopes to add three more firefighters, pending approval of a grant.
In March, the Grand Island Fire Department applied for a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response) grant, which will provide $831,000 over three years for those firefighters.
“Hopefully, we get that grant,” Brown said. “We keep checking every Friday. We don’t know yet. They still have quite a few to give out yet. We’re still very hopeful.”
Operating expenses for FY2022 increased 5.7% for the General Fund compoared to the FY2021 budget, he noted.
Transfers include $4.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the city’s wastewater fund for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project at Central Nebraska Regional Airport, and $2.1 million from the General Fund to Solid Waste for a transfer station upgrade.
Because there were no members of the public in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, the public hearing will remain open until the City Council meeting on Sept. 14.
Mayor Roger Steele noted that, in addition to no one from the public attending, “no one has expressed a desire to be heard at this hearing.”
Council members Justin Scott, Jason Conley, Mark Stelk, Bethany Guzinski and Chuck Haase were absent from the public hearing.