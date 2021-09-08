City proposes $260M budget for 2022

The increase was due to uncertainty about how the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in March 2020, would affect sales tax income for the 2021 year.

Sales tax receipts came in much higher than anticipated, Brown said, and that, in turn, increases the forecast for the coming year.

With one month of sales tax revenues still due, the city is at 118% of FY2021 budget.

“We’re looking at another $1.1 or $1.2 million in sales tax revenue for the month,” Brown said.

Two full-time staff members are being added to the general fund: a grants administrator and an interpreter/translator.

The grants administrator will be located in the Finance Department, and will be funded by administrative fees associated with grants.

The interpreter/translator will be located at Customer Service (utility billing) at 1306 W. Third St., and will be funded with enterprise funds.

The city also hopes to add three more firefighters, pending approval of a grant.