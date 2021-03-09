City pursuing federal grant to hire needed firefighters

That is an increase of 3.2% from the previous year.

Having such a large increase in calls without adding firefighters has created some strain for the department, Schmidt said.

“We are, at times, stretched fairly thin,” he said. “Our people have done a great job being adaptive.”

During the pandemic, other departments actually saw calls go down, Schmidt said.

“That’s a sign of a growing community,” he said. “I don’t foresee it getting any easier for our personnel to keep up. It just compounds every year, and we just ask them to do more with the same.”

With the grant, the full cost of three new firefighters, including benefits, is paid for a three-year period. No match from the city is required, Schmidt said.

“And at the end of the grant there is no obligation to keep the employees on staff,” he said. “Obviously, we would want to maintain that addition of three moving forward, but there’s no obligation for the city.”

It is a competitive grant, Schmidt warned.

“It’s hard to get,” he said. “The program is such a good opportunity that there will be a lot of interest in it.”