City pursuing federal grant to hire needed firefighters

Grand Island Fire Department needs more firefighters.
To meet this need, GIFD is pursuing a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFER grant.
The “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” grant will provide a total of $831,000 over three years to “increase or maintain the number of trained, frontline firefighters” in the community.
GIFD has not increased its number of firefighters since 2000, Fire Chief Corey Schmidt said.
The department presently has a total of 70 people with 63 people assigned to shifts.
If awarded, the grant would allow the city to hire three new firefighters.
“Our plan would be to add staff,” he said. “Ultimately, we would like to increase not only our fire capability but also our emergency medical service.”
All GIFD line firefighters are trained at the EMT or paramedic level, Schmidt said.
“By adding more staff, we obviously increase our number of firefighters, but we also increase our ability to handle ambulance calls, as well,” he said. “It’s a two-for-one there.”
In the last 20 years, calls for service have increased by 130%.
The Grand Island Fire Department responded to just more than 6,000 calls in 2020.
That is an increase of 3.2% from the previous year.
Having such a large increase in calls without adding firefighters has created some strain for the department, Schmidt said.
“We are, at times, stretched fairly thin,” he said. “Our people have done a great job being adaptive.”
During the pandemic, other departments actually saw calls go down, Schmidt said.
“That’s a sign of a growing community,” he said. “I don’t foresee it getting any easier for our personnel to keep up. It just compounds every year, and we just ask them to do more with the same.”
With the grant, the full cost of three new firefighters, including benefits, is paid for a three-year period. No match from the city is required, Schmidt said.
“And at the end of the grant there is no obligation to keep the employees on staff,” he said. “Obviously, we would want to maintain that addition of three moving forward, but there’s no obligation for the city.”
It is a competitive grant, Schmidt warned.
“It’s hard to get,” he said. “The program is such a good opportunity that there will be a lot of interest in it.”
The deadline for the grant is March 12.
“We’re working under a tight timeframe, but my days here the last week have been dedicated to it, and I think I’ve got a couple more days of trying to gather data and making as strong of a case as I can,” Schmidt said.
The grant application will go before the Grand Island City Council today for discussion.
Schmidt is optimistic that the city will approve it.
“I’m hopeful the council sees that opportunity and moves on that,” he said. “It’s their choice, but those additional three personnel would be a much-needed addition to our firefighting force.”