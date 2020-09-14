City pursuing Justice Assistance Grant to benefit law enforcement

tGrand Island has applied for a Justice Assistance Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

If approved, the city will be awarded $28,938.

Grand Island Police Department will receive $21,703 (or 75%) of the funds, and Hall County Sheriff’s Department will receive $7,235 (or 25%).

The city applies for the grant annually, explained Police Chief Robert Falldorf.

“We’ve applied for the Justice Assistance Grant over the past 15 to 20 years,” he said.

GIPD submitted the grant for JAG funds in August.

The funds may be spent over a three-year period.

“It’s really been beneficial to us to supplement our operating budget, so we’re able to buy computer equipment,” Falldorf said. “That’s generally what we use that money for.”

Per the request, GIPD intends to use the funds to support the computing systems in its patrol fleet, as it has done for several years.

Identified in the grant request as areas affected by the project are agency transparency, police best practices, officer and community safety, and intelligence led policing.