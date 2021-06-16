City ready for heat wave

Get ready to feel the heat.

City of Grand Island and Platte Generating Station are set to meet any increased demands in electricity usage as this week promises high summer temperatures.

High temperatures for today and tomorrow are expected to exceed 100 degrees with the highs staying in the 90s through Sunday.

The city does not expect a situation like with the polar vortex in February, when power usage greatly exceeded availability, Assistant Utilities Director Travis Burdett said.

“All of our generators are running well,” Burdett said. “Our coal plant south of town has been running well and we’ve got three gas turbines on the east side of town. We’ve been running two of those several days in a row now, off and on.”

With such hot weather expected for the summer, the city was ready to meet the usage.

Unlike in February, natural gas is readily available this time of year because it’s not being used for heat, Burdett said.

The load is also higher in summer than it is in the winter.