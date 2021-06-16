City ready for heat wave

Get ready to feel the heat.
City of Grand Island and Platte Generating Station are set to meet any increased demands in electricity usage as this week promises high summer temperatures.
High temperatures for today and tomorrow are expected to exceed 100 degrees with the highs staying in the 90s through Sunday.
The city does not expect a situation like with the polar vortex in February, when power usage greatly exceeded availability, Assistant Utilities Director Travis Burdett said.
“All of our generators are running well,” Burdett said. “Our coal plant south of town has been running well and we’ve got three gas turbines on the east side of town. We’ve been running two of those several days in a row now, off and on.”
With such hot weather expected for the summer, the city was ready to meet the usage.
Unlike in February, natural gas is readily available this time of year because it’s not being used for heat, Burdett said.
The load is also higher in summer than it is in the winter.
“Our peak load during February, during that real cold snap, is around 120 to 130 (megawatts). Right now we’re seeing 155 to 160,” he said. “As far as our ability to serve that load, we’re in good shape for that.”
He added, “We’re very comfortable with what’s going on this week.”
Also a benefit is the time of year, Burdett said.
Loads during the day aren’t as high because it is not as hot during the middle of the night, when more cooling can occur.
“If we were to get this kind of heat at the end of July, we’d expect higher peaks,” he said.
There still will be an impact on utility bills with increased power usage for air conditioning, for example.
Burdett suggests people raise the thermostat temperature as high as they’re comfortable with to reduce the amount of time that the air conditioning is running.
Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management is advising people to take precautions this week in response to the higher temperatures.
A graphic via weather.gov/heat was posted on the department’s social media accounts with four pieces of advice:
— At job sites, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.
— In vehicles, never leave kids or pets unattended.
— Indoors, check up on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.
— Outdoors, limit strenuous activities, find shade and stay hydrated.
Grand Island is experiencing record levels of dryness this June.
The National Weather Service in Hastings posted online:
“Record-driest first 2 weeks of June at Grand Island/Hastings airports! This marks the first time out of 126 years of records that June 1st-14th featured ZERO rain at these sites. Fortunately the second half of the month looks to hold more hope for rain.”
This was amended shortly later:
“Overlooked one detail for G.I, which actually received a ‘trace’ of rain this morning. So not truly ZERO June rain so far at G.I., but the trace still ties 1952/1959 for driest June 1st-14th.”