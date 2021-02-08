City readying for 2021 pothole and concrete repair efforts

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weather is key to this repair work.

“Once it dries out, we can get out and do some patching and have that material stick,” she said. “As of right now the weather has been pretty generous to us. It hasn’t been that cold, which might change here soon.”

Concrete repairs are a constant and the city remains vigilant in its efforts.

Some areas, though, require more attention and receive priority.

A deciding factor is the other projects that require street closures, Callahan said.

“We’re not the only ones out doing work in the construction season,” she said. “We have big road work projects that are going on that have street closures and detours set up. The water shop will do some work in the summer. Utilities will have some big water main projects. Sanitary sewer might have some. Gas companies. The list goes on. You have to plan some of that work around what everyone else is doing as well.”

Using a contractor benefits the city in such situations, Callahan said.