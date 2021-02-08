City readying for 2021 pothole and concrete repair efforts

With winter comes cracks in city streets and sidewalks that need repaired.
The city of Grand Island is getting ready now for its 2021 concrete repair efforts.
Bids are due Feb. 16 for a contractor to work with the city’s streets division on additional concrete projects.
The city spends roughly $600,000 yearly on this contracted work, City Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan said.
“It’s more of an as-needed contract as opposed to set plans with set locations,” Callahan said, “but there are lots of years where there’s more concrete work on the streets that needs to be done than we can get to with our one concrete crew that we have here.”
She added, “We’ve had good luck with the contractors in the past who do good work. We can definitely keep them busy.”
Repair work is needed across Grand Island.
“I think as you drive around town there’s always more street repair to be done that’s visible,” Callahan said. “The more we can keep up with it through the summer the better the driving is for the wintertime, as well.”
The amount of work needed is typical for the city, Callahan said.
“I don’t think it’s anything uncommon for this area, in this part of the country, at this time of the year,” she said. “You see a lot of potholes with the weather and you can start to see some of the finer cracks a little more visibly with the fog and the moisture.”
Weather is key to this repair work.
“Once it dries out, we can get out and do some patching and have that material stick,” she said. “As of right now the weather has been pretty generous to us. It hasn’t been that cold, which might change here soon.”
Concrete repairs are a constant and the city remains vigilant in its efforts.
Some areas, though, require more attention and receive priority.
A deciding factor is the other projects that require street closures, Callahan said.
“We’re not the only ones out doing work in the construction season,” she said. “We have big road work projects that are going on that have street closures and detours set up. The water shop will do some work in the summer. Utilities will have some big water main projects. Sanitary sewer might have some. Gas companies. The list goes on. You have to plan some of that work around what everyone else is doing as well.”
Using a contractor benefits the city in such situations, Callahan said.
“We can kind of move these folks around to where work needs to be done,” she said, “but if we’re going to be in someone else’s way as far as other work or a detour, then we can just get them moved around and hit some other spots while we’re waiting.”
Keeping up with repair work and ensuring the city’s concrete features are in good condition is important, Callahan said.
“As a maintenance unit, we’re just looking to keep our streets that are in fair-to-good shape at that level, and to keep them from deteriorating to a point where they have to be rebuilt or reconstructed,” she said. “It’s always more cost-effective and better for the community to try to keep its assets at that high fair-to-good range of state.”
She added, “The longer you can hold them there the more cost-effective it is for everyone.”