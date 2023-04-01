The city of Grand Island says the Five Points roundabout will help with both traffic flow and in reducing accidents.

Over a three-year period ending in 2016, the Five Points intersection had 34 crashes. That total breaks down to more than one a month, says project engineer Tim Golka of the Grand Island Public Works Department.

Golka also believes the roundabout will reduce the current waiting time at the intersection. For motorists going through the intersection, the three-year traffic study found an average delay time per vehicle of 41 seconds at the morning peak time and 40 seconds at the afternoon peak.

After the roundabout is built, officials expect the delay time to be reduced to 13 seconds at the morning peak and 14 seconds at the afternoon peak.

So the city expects a significantly reduced delay time “and we anticipate significant reductions in crashes,” Golka said.

The main point that gets engineers excited, Golka said, is the reduced number of “conflict points” the roundabout will bring. At a standard, four-legged intersection with traffic lights, there are 32 conflict points “that can occur with all the different movement,” Golka said. At a roundabout, there are only eight.

With the move from a standard intersection to a roundabout “you’re looking at a huge reduction in potential for crashes,” Golka said.

And because of the way roundabouts are designed, “your speeds are less.” Accidents won’t be nearly as severe, he said.

In figures compiled by the Grand Island Police Department, Old Potash and Highway 281 is perennially the intersection with the most traffic accidents in Grand Island.

From 2010 to March 15 of this year, the Potash/281 intersection was the scene of 450 accidents. Over the same time period, Five Points had 152 accidents.

Beginning April 10, the Five Points intersection will be closed to through-traffic as work on the roundabout begins. Broadwell Avenue, Eddy Street and State Street will be closed one block in each direction from the Five Points intersection. Traffic will be detoured using 13th Street, Webb Road, Capital Avenue, 10th Street, Broadwell, Custer Avenue and Wheeler Street. Access to surrounding businesses will be maintained at all times.

Construction will require 105 working days. Those days do not include weekends, holidays and rain events. If things go as scheduled, the work will be done in September.

A handout distributed at a public information session in September of 2019 described the purpose and need for the Five Points roundabout:

“The purpose of the proposed project is to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes at the intersection of Five Points, improve the mobility of the traveling public and improve the reliability of the transportation system. “

Golka says the Five Points roundabout will be able to accommodate semi-trucks, fire engines and school buses without difficulty.

Outside the center raised island is an outer ring, which is meant to be used by large vehicles. The ring is called the truck apron.

Golka has video showing a school bus traversing the roundabout at North Road and 13th Street without difficulty.

People sometimes say roundabouts are too small, because they see tire marks on the truck aprons. But the truck aprons are designed to be used that way, Golka said.

As long as drivers understand they can use the truck apron, “ there will be no issues,” Golka said.

The main portion of the Five Points roundabout will be comparable in size to a couple of other roundabouts the city has built. Much of the roundabout will have a diameter of 135 feet. The traffic circle at North Road and 13th Street has a diameter of 142 feet. The one at Prairieview Street and Rae Road has a 134-foot diameter. Seven Grand Island roundabouts have 130-foot diameters.

But the Five Points roundabout will be the biggest in Grand Island when you include the portion that has two legs. At that point, the roundabout will have a 163-foot diameter.

The roundabout at Old Potash and Wilmar Avenue is similar in that it has dual legs. It is 130 feet at its smaller point and 146 feet at its greatest.

The total cost of the Five Points roundabout will be about $4.1 million.

Of that amount, the federal government will pay no more than $2.64 million. So the city will pay about $1.46 million.

The $4.1 million cost includes the construction contract with Diamond Engineering, which totals $2,929,887.08.

Plans for the the Five Points roundabout began with the city of Grand Island.

The state of Nebraska sets aside money annually to use for safety projects.

In late 2016 or early 2017, the city looked at replacing the existing span wire and signage at the intersection. The wire and signage were aged, and the Street Department wanted to replace them, Golka said. Olsson was hired to evaluate the situation.

“We were going to look at upgrading all that. And while we were looking at that we were going to try to upgrade some of the geometry deficiencies in the intersection where the lanes don't line up,” he said.

“That’s how the project initially started,” Golka said. Span wires and mast arms (aluminum poles) were going to be replaced.

“That’s what we were looking at initially. And then as part of the analysis, Olsson evaluated a roundabout. And we started looking at some of the delay improvements and crash reductions, and we said we probably have a pretty strong case for safety funds.”

In May of 2017, the city made a presentation to the Nebraska Department of Transportation's safety committee. In September of that year, the state agreed to fund the project with safety funds.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation's District 4 office in Grand Island has construction authority for the work, but the project “was initiated by the city” and “we are still heavily involved with decision making,” Golka said.

A steel pole and mast arm for overhead guide signs will be placed about 1,550 feet north of the intersection. The project will include storm sewer, water main and sanitary sewer construction, sidewalk improvements and new street lights.