City secures COVID funding for local nonprofits

To help meet the challenges of the pandemic, three Grand Island agencies are receiving a total of $251,459 in CARES Act funds.
Heartland United Way, Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership and YWCA of Grand Island will receive the funds.
The funds, secured by the city of Grand Island, are provided via community development block grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The HUD grants are intended for programs that prevent, prepare or respond to COVID-19.
The nonprofits will benefit from the HUD funds, said Amber Alvidrez, community development administrator.
“We did try to partially fund each proposal we received because we did feel that they were all very important to our community and help mitigate the risks that we’re seeing,” Alvidrez said.
Heartland United Way received two grants.
The first, for $75,000, awarded in April, is being used for United Way’s Community COVID Response program. The funds will help people and families who have been affected by COVID-19 with emergency rent and mortgage payments, food safety and more.
The second grant, for $44,459, will go to United Way’s Protect G.I. program, which provides personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies for area nonprofits, schools, churches and other agencies that help vulnerable populations.
YWCA of Grand Island also has received two grants.
The first grant, for $12,000, will be used to help women who have lost a job or missed job opportunities due to COVID-19, provide for educational programs, and also help with child care.
The second, for $30,000, will be used for facility expenses, such as sanitizing supplies, PPE and a new air filtration system, as YWCA serves several vulnerable populations throughout the day, including children and seniors.
Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership has received $90,000.
CAP will use the funds to help clients with emergency payments for housing and utilities.
Grand Island is a HUD “entitlement community,” Alvidrez explained.
“We receive an allocation letter from HUD saying they’ve put aside a certain amount of funding for us,” she said. “We have to create an annual action plan in order to receive this funding. The plan acts as our application for the funding.”
An entitlement stakeholders group meets and decides if they should take applications for the funds or direct the funds to meet specific existing needs.
“They’ll discuss it and make a recommendation to the City Council about what they feel we should do,” Alvidrez said.
There is usually an open application period and from the proposals received the stakeholders decide how the funds should be allocated.
Those applications and the group’s suggested allocations are put together in the action plan, which is sent to HUD for approval, Alvidrez said.
“HUD will either accept or deny our plan, and allow us to go forward,” she said.
The city enjoys being able to connect agencies with needed federal funds.
“We’re happy to be able to partner with our local nonprofits as we don’t always have room in our finances to do so, other than by using grant funding,” Alvidrez said. “And I think it’s a very necessary time to secure that kind of grant funding for them.”
Because of the pandemic, local nonprofit agencies are seeing increased expenses, both with additional PPE costs and meeting greater community needs, and by fundraising events being canceled.
The city will receive another $233,126 in CDBG funding in 2021.
“We have not made any allocations from this one yet,” Alvidrez said. “Our stakeholders group is still discussing how we’re going to move forward with allocating those funds.”
