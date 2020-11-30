City secures COVID funding for local nonprofits

There is usually an open application period and from the proposals received the stakeholders decide how the funds should be allocated.

Those applications and the group’s suggested allocations are put together in the action plan, which is sent to HUD for approval, Alvidrez said.

“HUD will either accept or deny our plan, and allow us to go forward,” she said.

The city enjoys being able to connect agencies with needed federal funds.

“We’re happy to be able to partner with our local nonprofits as we don’t always have room in our finances to do so, other than by using grant funding,” Alvidrez said. “And I think it’s a very necessary time to secure that kind of grant funding for them.”

Because of the pandemic, local nonprofit agencies are seeing increased expenses, both with additional PPE costs and meeting greater community needs, and by fundraising events being canceled.

The city will receive another $233,126 in CDBG funding in 2021.

“We have not made any allocations from this one yet,” Alvidrez said. “Our stakeholders group is still discussing how we’re going to move forward with allocating those funds.”

